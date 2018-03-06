WASHINGTON — Bradley Beal scored 30 points on 12-of-16 shooting and the Washington Wizards had their best 3-point shooting night of the season in a 117-113 overtime victory over the Miami Heat on Tuesday night.

Beal went 6 of 7 from beyond the arc, leading a Washington team that finished 14 for 24 there while snapping its first three-game losing streak of the season.

Tomas Satoransky added 19 points and Markieff Morris had 16 points and 13 rebounds. Morris’ baseline 3-pointer off Beal’s feed made it 113-109 with 1:06 left in overtime.

The fifth-place Wizards improved to 11-6 in their extended stretch without All-Star point guard John Wall as he recovers from knee surgery. They moved within a half-game of Indiana and maintained a one-game lead on Philadelphia in the Eastern Conference.

Dwyane Wade scored 22 points but missed on a potential game-tying jumper with 4.1 seconds left in overtime for Miami.

RAPTORS 106, HAWKS 90: DeMar DeRozan scored 25 points, Jonas Valanciunas had 15 and host Toronto beat Atlanta for their fifth straight victory.

C.J. Miles added 14 points, and Delon Wright and Serge Ibaka each had 10 as the Eastern Conference leaders won for the 12th time in 13 games and completed their first season sweep of the Hawks since 2001-02.

Kent Bazemore and John Collins each scored 15 points for the Hawks.

76ERS 128, HORNETS 114: Robert Covington scored 22 points, rookie sensation Ben Simmons flirted with a triple-double and Philadelphia handed host Charlotte its fourth straight loss.

Simmons had 16 points, 13 assists and eight rebounds as the 76ers won for the third time in the last four games.

Dario Saric scored 19 points, Joel Embiid added 18 and JJ Redick chipped in with 14 as seven 76ers finished in double digits in what might have been the final blow to the Hornets’ playoff hopes.

NOTES

CELTICS: Guard Marcus Smart was fined $15,000 for public criticism of officiating.

After Boston’s 123-120 loss to Houston on Saturday, Smart said Rockets guard James Harden is among those who receive favorable treatment from referees.

Smart told the Boston Globe that “certain players” get “calls that other guys just wouldn’t get.”

