Negotiators have not reached a deal to end a contract dispute at the South Portland distribution center for Hannaford supermarkets.

Talks were held Tuesday in Portland between United Food and Commercial Workers Local 1445 and Delhaize America Distribution.

“Both sides met yesterday, still no agreement reached,” said Jim Carvalho, a union spokesman, in an email. “Waiting to hear back from the company on a next date to meet.”

There are 246 workers represented by UFCW 1445 at the Hemco Road distribution center. The warehouse is operated by Delhaize America Distribution, a subsidiary of Ahold Delhaize, Hannaford’s Dutch parent company.

The distribution center supplies 103 Hannaford supermarkets in New England, including 63 stores in Maine.

A company spokeswoman said Delhaize continues to engage in negotiations with the union “in good faith.”

While acknowledging that a new date has not been set, “we are committed to reaching a fair and competitive agreement.”

Workers rejected the company’s final contract offer Feb. 17 and authorized a strike. The next week, workers walked off the job in a 24-hour strike ahead of negotiations.

Union members want the company to address high health insurance costs and pull back a proposed pay cut for new workers.

Peter McGuire can be reached at 791-6325 or at: [email protected]

