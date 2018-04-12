NEW HIRES

Jensen Baird Gardner & Henry recently hired three attorneys.

Jeffrey Herbert joined the firm’s real estate practice group.

Herbert, of Westbrook, focuses on all aspects of real estate law and commercial transactions. Most recently, he worked for the Law Offices of Robert Danielson.

Mark Balfantz joined firm’s government services and land-use and planning practice groups.

Balfantz, of Portland, concentrates his practice in all aspects of municipal, land-use, and administrative law. He previously served in the Marine Corps for 10 years as a judge advocate.

Joseph G. Carleton Jr. has practiced condominium and homeowner association law for over 30 years, representing major developers and large homeowner association clients.

Carleton, of Kittery, has been active in community affairs, serving on several civic and land-use boards and as town meeting moderator for 25 years. He will meet clients at Jensen Baird’s Kennebunk office.

PROMOTIONS

Jensen Baird Gardner & Henry elected two new partners.

Charlie Katz-Leavy of Falmouth is a member of the firm’s real estate and land-use and permitting practice groups. He handles commercial and residential real estate transactions. He also specializes in condominium and homeowner association law.

Alyssa C. Tibbetts of Scarborough is a member of the firm’s government services and employment law practice groups. She previously served as the assistant town manager for Cumberland.

