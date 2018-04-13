Trey Ball (36)

Position: Pitcher

Age: 23

Throws: Left

Bats: Left

Last year: 7-12 with 5.27 ERA as a starter in Portland

How obtained: First round draft pick, 2013

Note: After four-plus years as a starter, Ball is going to the bullpen.

Jordan Betts (20)

Position: Corner infield

Age: 26

Throws: Right

Bats: Right

Last year: Batted .262 with 13 home runs for Salem

How obtained: 18th round draft pick, 2014

Note: Betts played four years at Duke.

Jake Cosart (18)

Position: Pitcher

Age: 24

Throws: Right

Bats: Right

Last year: 5-2 with a 3.10 ERA in 38 appearances with the Sea Dogs

How obtained: Third round draft pick, 2014

Note: Older brother Jarred Cosart has started for the Astros, Marlins and Padres.

Conrad Gregor (13)

Position: Infielder

Age: 26

Throws: Right

Bats: Left

Last year: Batted .302/.912 OPS in 30 games with Salem

How obtained: Signed out of independent Can-Am League last August

Note: Played four seasons in Astros organization (fourth-round draft pick in 2013).

Kyle Hart (12)

Position: Starting pitcher

Age: 25

Throws: Left

Bats: Left

Last year: A combined 6-5 record and 2.15 ERA in Greenville and Salem

How obtained: 19th-round draft pick, 2016

Note: Teammates with Kyle Schwarber and Sam Travis at the University of Indiana.

Dedgar Jimenez (47)

Position: Starting pitcher

Age: 22

Throws: Left

Bats: Left

Last year: 10-3, 3.07 in Salem; 5-0, 2.91 in Portland

How obtained: Inter-national free agent, 2012

Note: Signed out of Venezuela when he was 17, for $175,000.

Trevor Kelley (35)

Position: Pitcher

Age: 24

Throws: Right

Bats: Right

Last year: 1.34 ERA in 22 games in Salem; 3.62 in 16 games with Sea Dogs

How obtained: 36th round draft pick, 2015

Note: Was a 2017 Carolina League All-Star after converting 7-of-7 save opportunities.

Matthew Kent (21)

Position: Pitcher

Age: 25

Throws: Left

Bats: Left

Last year: 7-7, 4.23 ERA in 28 starts with Salem

How obtained: 13th round draft pick, 2015

Note: After workhorse load last two seasons (332 innings), moving to the bullpen.

Travis Lakins (tba)

Position: Starting pitcher

Age: 23

Throws: Right

Bats: Right

Last year: 5-0, 2.61 in seven Salem starts; 0-4, 6.23 in eight Portland starts

How obtained: Sixth round draft pick, 2015

Note: Currently on DL.

Adam Lau (37)

Position: Pitcher

Age: 23

Throws: Right

Bats: Right

Last year: 4-7 with a 2.89 ERA in 37 games with Salem

How obtained: 37th round, 2015

Note: Lau has struck out 150 batters in 138 innings of pro ball.

Nick Lovullo (38)

Position: Infielder

Age: 24

Throws: Right

Bats: Right

Last year: Batted .329 in 27 Greenville games, then .234 in 74 Salem games

How obtained: 20th round draft pick, 2016

Note: Played for Sanford Mainers (2014), son of Diamondbacks Manager Torey Lovullo.

Danny Mars (23)

Position: Outfield

Age: 24

Throws: Right

Bats: Both

Last year: Led Sea Dogs with a .304 batting average

How obtained: Sixth round draft pick, 2014

Note: Not known for power but hit career-high six home runs last year.

Tate Matheny (7)

Position: Outfield

Age: 24

Throws: Right

Bats: Right

Last year: Batted .266 with seven home runs for Salem

How obtained: Fourth round draft pick, 2015

Note: Son of St. Louis Cardinals Manager Mike Matheny.

Kevin McAvoy (51)

Position: Starting pitcher

Age: 24

Throws: Right

Bats: Right

Last year: 6-9, 4.28 ERA in 22 games (21 starts) for the Sea Dogs

How obtained: Fourth round draft pick, 2014

Note: The highest drafted player out of Bryant University.

Daniel McGrath (32)

Position: Pitcher

Age: 23

Throws: Left

Bats: Right

Last year: 4-9, 4.98 ERA in 34 games (11 starts) with Salem

How obtained: International free agent, 2013

Note: McGrath first pitched in Australian Baseball League when he was 15.

Joseph Monge (tba)

Position: Outfield

Age: 22

Throws: Right

Bats: Right

Last year: Batted .238 in 55 games in injury-filled season in Portland

How obtained: 17th round draft pick, 2013

Note: Currently on the disabled list.

Josh Ockimey (29)

Position: First base

Age: 22

Throws: Right

Bats: Left

Last year: Hit combined .274 with 14 home runs in Salem and Portland

How obtained: Fifth round draft pick, 2014

Note: Currently on the disabled list.

Mike Olt (5)

Position: Infield

Age: 29

Throws: Right

Bats: Right

Last year: Batted .245 with 16 home runs for the Sea Dogs

How obtained: Minor league free agent, 2017

Note: Currently filling in at Triple-A Pawtucket.

Yankory Pimentel (43)

Position: Pitcher

Age: 24

Throws: Right

Bats: Right

Last year: Combined 2.45 ERA in only 15 appearances in Salem and Portland

How obtained: International free agent, 2011

Note: Signed out of the Dominican Republic for $55,000.

Jordan Procyshen (17)

Position: Catcher

Age: 25

Throws: Right

Bats: Left

Last year: Batted .200 with four home runs in 68 games for the Sea Dogs

How obtained: 14th round, 2014

Note: Played for Canadian Junior National Team in 2011

Esteban Quiroz (19)

Position: Infield

Age: 26

Throws: Right

Bats: Left

Last year: Batted .293/.916 OPS for Yucatan in the Mexican League

How obtained: International free agent, 2017

Note: Played seven seasons in the Mexican League.

Austin Rei (28)

Position: Catcher

Age: 24

Throws: Right

Bats: Right

Last year: Batted .223 with .330 on-base percentage for Salem

How obtained: Third round draft pick, 2015

Note: Rei was named the Red Sox minor league Defensive Player of the Year last season.

Jeremy Rivera (16)

Position: Infield

Age: 23

Throws: Right

Bats: Both

Last year: Batted .246 for Salem

How obtained: 17th round draft pick, 2014

Note: A native of Puerto Rico, Rivera played for El Paso (Texas) Community College.

Mike Shawaryn (25)

Position: Starting pitcher

Age: 23

Throws: Right

Bats: Right

Last year: Combined 8-7, 3.81 ERA for Greenville and Salem

How obtained: Fifth round draft pick, 2016

Note: Ranked No. 9 among Red Sox prospects by mlb.com

Josh Smith (22)

Position: Pitcher

Age: 28

Throws: Left

Bats: Left

Last year: 5-1, 3.26 in 33 appearances for the Sea Dogs

How obtained: Triple-A Rule V draft, 2016

Note: Currently filling in at Triple-A Pawtucket.

Teddy Stankiewicz (31)

Position: Starting pitcher

Age: 24

Throws: Right

Bats: Right

Last year: 5-6, 5.03 ERA in 25 games (23 starts) for the Sea Dogs

How obtained: Second round draft pick, 2013

Note: Totaled 98 starts and 557 innings in the last four years.

Cole Sturgeon (15)

Position: Outfield

Age: 26

Throws: Left

Bats: Left

Last year: Batted .264/.705 OPS for the Sea Dogs

How obtained: 10th round draft pick, 2014

Note: Was an outfielder and reliever (1.98 ERA) at the University of Louisville.

Luke Tendler (10)

Position: Outfield

Age: 26

Throws: Right

Bats: Left

Last year: Batted .245/.719 OPS with 13 home runs in the Double-A Texas League

How obtained: Triple-A Rule V draft, 2017

Note: Was with the Rangers system for four year (29th round draft pick).

Josh Tobias (24)

Position: Infield

Age: 25

Throws: Right

Bats: Both

Last year: Batted a combined .284/.722 OPS for Salem and Portland

How obtained: Trade, 2016

Note: Tobias came from Philadelphia in the Clay Buchholz deal.

Coaching staff

Darren Fenster (3)

Position: Manager

Age: 39

Last year: Manager of Greenville

Lee May Jr. (23)

Position: Hitting coach

Age: 49

Last year: Hitting coach for Portland

Paul Abbott (33)

Position: Pitching coach

Age: 50

Last year: Pitching coach for Salem

Luke Montz (30)

Position: Coach

Age: 34

Last year: Head coach in Texas Collegiate League

