Trey Ball (36)
Position: Pitcher
Age: 23
Throws: Left
Bats: Left
Last year: 7-12 with 5.27 ERA as a starter in Portland
How obtained: First round draft pick, 2013
Note: After four-plus years as a starter, Ball is going to the bullpen.
Jordan Betts (20)
Position: Corner infield
Age: 26
Throws: Right
Bats: Right
Last year: Batted .262 with 13 home runs for Salem
How obtained: 18th round draft pick, 2014
Note: Betts played four years at Duke.
Jake Cosart (18)
Position: Pitcher
Age: 24
Throws: Right
Bats: Right
Last year: 5-2 with a 3.10 ERA in 38 appearances with the Sea Dogs
How obtained: Third round draft pick, 2014
Note: Older brother Jarred Cosart has started for the Astros, Marlins and Padres.
Conrad Gregor (13)
Position: Infielder
Age: 26
Throws: Right
Bats: Left
Last year: Batted .302/.912 OPS in 30 games with Salem
How obtained: Signed out of independent Can-Am League last August
Note: Played four seasons in Astros organization (fourth-round draft pick in 2013).
Kyle Hart (12)
Position: Starting pitcher
Age: 25
Throws: Left
Bats: Left
Last year: A combined 6-5 record and 2.15 ERA in Greenville and Salem
How obtained: 19th-round draft pick, 2016
Note: Teammates with Kyle Schwarber and Sam Travis at the University of Indiana.
Dedgar Jimenez (47)
Position: Starting pitcher
Age: 22
Throws: Left
Bats: Left
Last year: 10-3, 3.07 in Salem; 5-0, 2.91 in Portland
How obtained: Inter-national free agent, 2012
Note: Signed out of Venezuela when he was 17, for $175,000.
Trevor Kelley (35)
Position: Pitcher
Age: 24
Throws: Right
Bats: Right
Last year: 1.34 ERA in 22 games in Salem; 3.62 in 16 games with Sea Dogs
How obtained: 36th round draft pick, 2015
Note: Was a 2017 Carolina League All-Star after converting 7-of-7 save opportunities.
Matthew Kent (21)
Position: Pitcher
Age: 25
Throws: Left
Bats: Left
Last year: 7-7, 4.23 ERA in 28 starts with Salem
How obtained: 13th round draft pick, 2015
Note: After workhorse load last two seasons (332 innings), moving to the bullpen.
Travis Lakins (tba)
Position: Starting pitcher
Age: 23
Throws: Right
Bats: Right
Last year: 5-0, 2.61 in seven Salem starts; 0-4, 6.23 in eight Portland starts
How obtained: Sixth round draft pick, 2015
Note: Currently on DL.
Adam Lau (37)
Position: Pitcher
Age: 23
Throws: Right
Bats: Right
Last year: 4-7 with a 2.89 ERA in 37 games with Salem
How obtained: 37th round, 2015
Note: Lau has struck out 150 batters in 138 innings of pro ball.
Nick Lovullo (38)
Position: Infielder
Age: 24
Throws: Right
Bats: Right
Last year: Batted .329 in 27 Greenville games, then .234 in 74 Salem games
How obtained: 20th round draft pick, 2016
Note: Played for Sanford Mainers (2014), son of Diamondbacks Manager Torey Lovullo.
Danny Mars (23)
Position: Outfield
Age: 24
Throws: Right
Bats: Both
Last year: Led Sea Dogs with a .304 batting average
How obtained: Sixth round draft pick, 2014
Note: Not known for power but hit career-high six home runs last year.
Tate Matheny (7)
Position: Outfield
Age: 24
Throws: Right
Bats: Right
Last year: Batted .266 with seven home runs for Salem
How obtained: Fourth round draft pick, 2015
Note: Son of St. Louis Cardinals Manager Mike Matheny.
Kevin McAvoy (51)
Position: Starting pitcher
Age: 24
Throws: Right
Bats: Right
Last year: 6-9, 4.28 ERA in 22 games (21 starts) for the Sea Dogs
How obtained: Fourth round draft pick, 2014
Note: The highest drafted player out of Bryant University.
Daniel McGrath (32)
Position: Pitcher
Age: 23
Throws: Left
Bats: Right
Last year: 4-9, 4.98 ERA in 34 games (11 starts) with Salem
How obtained: International free agent, 2013
Note: McGrath first pitched in Australian Baseball League when he was 15.
Joseph Monge (tba)
Position: Outfield
Age: 22
Throws: Right
Bats: Right
Last year: Batted .238 in 55 games in injury-filled season in Portland
How obtained: 17th round draft pick, 2013
Note: Currently on the disabled list.
Josh Ockimey (29)
Position: First base
Age: 22
Throws: Right
Bats: Left
Last year: Hit combined .274 with 14 home runs in Salem and Portland
How obtained: Fifth round draft pick, 2014
Note: Currently on the disabled list.
Mike Olt (5)
Position: Infield
Age: 29
Throws: Right
Bats: Right
Last year: Batted .245 with 16 home runs for the Sea Dogs
How obtained: Minor league free agent, 2017
Note: Currently filling in at Triple-A Pawtucket.
Yankory Pimentel (43)
Position: Pitcher
Age: 24
Throws: Right
Bats: Right
Last year: Combined 2.45 ERA in only 15 appearances in Salem and Portland
How obtained: International free agent, 2011
Note: Signed out of the Dominican Republic for $55,000.
Jordan Procyshen (17)
Position: Catcher
Age: 25
Throws: Right
Bats: Left
Last year: Batted .200 with four home runs in 68 games for the Sea Dogs
How obtained: 14th round, 2014
Note: Played for Canadian Junior National Team in 2011
Esteban Quiroz (19)
Position: Infield
Age: 26
Throws: Right
Bats: Left
Last year: Batted .293/.916 OPS for Yucatan in the Mexican League
How obtained: International free agent, 2017
Note: Played seven seasons in the Mexican League.
Austin Rei (28)
Position: Catcher
Age: 24
Throws: Right
Bats: Right
Last year: Batted .223 with .330 on-base percentage for Salem
How obtained: Third round draft pick, 2015
Note: Rei was named the Red Sox minor league Defensive Player of the Year last season.
Jeremy Rivera (16)
Position: Infield
Age: 23
Throws: Right
Bats: Both
Last year: Batted .246 for Salem
How obtained: 17th round draft pick, 2014
Note: A native of Puerto Rico, Rivera played for El Paso (Texas) Community College.
Mike Shawaryn (25)
Position: Starting pitcher
Age: 23
Throws: Right
Bats: Right
Last year: Combined 8-7, 3.81 ERA for Greenville and Salem
How obtained: Fifth round draft pick, 2016
Note: Ranked No. 9 among Red Sox prospects by mlb.com
Josh Smith (22)
Position: Pitcher
Age: 28
Throws: Left
Bats: Left
Last year: 5-1, 3.26 in 33 appearances for the Sea Dogs
How obtained: Triple-A Rule V draft, 2016
Note: Currently filling in at Triple-A Pawtucket.
Teddy Stankiewicz (31)
Position: Starting pitcher
Age: 24
Throws: Right
Bats: Right
Last year: 5-6, 5.03 ERA in 25 games (23 starts) for the Sea Dogs
How obtained: Second round draft pick, 2013
Note: Totaled 98 starts and 557 innings in the last four years.
Cole Sturgeon (15)
Position: Outfield
Age: 26
Throws: Left
Bats: Left
Last year: Batted .264/.705 OPS for the Sea Dogs
How obtained: 10th round draft pick, 2014
Note: Was an outfielder and reliever (1.98 ERA) at the University of Louisville.
Luke Tendler (10)
Position: Outfield
Age: 26
Throws: Right
Bats: Left
Last year: Batted .245/.719 OPS with 13 home runs in the Double-A Texas League
How obtained: Triple-A Rule V draft, 2017
Note: Was with the Rangers system for four year (29th round draft pick).
Josh Tobias (24)
Position: Infield
Age: 25
Throws: Right
Bats: Both
Last year: Batted a combined .284/.722 OPS for Salem and Portland
How obtained: Trade, 2016
Note: Tobias came from Philadelphia in the Clay Buchholz deal.
Coaching staff
Darren Fenster (3)
Position: Manager
Age: 39
Last year: Manager of Greenville
Lee May Jr. (23)
Position: Hitting coach
Age: 49
Last year: Hitting coach for Portland
Paul Abbott (33)
Position: Pitching coach
Age: 50
Last year: Pitching coach for Salem
Luke Montz (30)
Position: Coach
Age: 34
Last year: Head coach in Texas Collegiate League