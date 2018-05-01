Since I was not assigned to publish picks for this series, I could sit here after the Celtics’ 117-101 Game 1 victory over Philadelphia and tell you I saw this coming.

I didn’t. As I was walking from the Garden after wrestling with deadline Saturday night, I turned from the first round to this series and thought, OK, Sixers in five.

Boston forward Jayson Tatum, center, puts up a shot over Philadelphia's Ben Simmons, left, and J.J. Redick in the second half of Game 1 on Monday in Boston. Tatum scored 28 and the Celtics won 117-101. Associated Press/Elise Amendola Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

The Celts had gotten it together in Game 7 to squeeze by talented-but-not-exactly-mighty Milwaukee. The 76ers had essentially blitzed Miami after Joel Embiid returned from his orbital fracture and concussion. The now-masked big man was on a personal eight-game winning streak, and his club had found a very good balance since the acquisition of veterans Marco Belinelli and Ersan Ilyasova.

And though the possibility that Jaylen Brown would be able to play in this series opener had improved by Sunday, the late word the night before was that he was likely to be out nursing the hamstring injury he suffered in the second quarter against the Bucks.

There’s no need to go into the All-Star absences the Celts have been dealing with, but it seemed the locals were reaching a harmonic convergence of hurt.

I figured the defensive firm of Horford, Baynes, Smart & Ojeleye, could make life difficult for Ben Simmons and Embiid, but J.J. Redick and Dario Saric and Robert Covington would step into the open spaces and drill shots, right?

Instead, we had Aron Baynes, author of three made 3-pointers, sticking two of them in three attempts on Monday night. We had Marcus Smart rebounding a Marcus Morris miss under the hoop and, with his back to the bucket, flipping in a shot back over his head while Embiid was fouling him. Smart made the free throw for an 87-70 lead. He had been 2 for 10 from the floor, with a 2 for 8 effort on 3’s, to test the affection of the Garden citizens who love him for plays like the one just mentioned.

So, no, I did not see this coming.

And, yes, I probably should have known better.

The Sixers didn’t give in, by any means. But while Jayson Tatum dazzled with 28 points and Terry Rozier was again brilliant with 29, Al Horford was, at once, steadying and spectacular. Two nights after tying his playoff career high with 26 points, he made 10 of 12 shots and matched that.

After a solid first quarter, Horford turned the tide. He was the climate change the Celtics so badly needed.

Embiid was in the process of tying the game at 33 when Horford checked back in with 7:05 left in the second.

This time he was Hungry Al.

He stuck a tough turnaround fadeaway jumper from the left, then rebounded an Embiid miss. Horford then set a borderline illegal pick on Belinelli at the other end and got the mismatch he was seeking as Belinelli switched onto him. He powered into the post and dunked a feed from Shane Larkin.

Horford made all five of his shots in the period for 10 points, and still found time for three assists. He was a plus-11 as the Celts took a 56-45 lead into the break.

When Embiid hit a trey and Philly closed within nine in the fourth quarter, Horford hit a step-back jumper from the right baseline.

When Simmons scored inside to make the spread nine again, Horford calmly dropped in a 3-pointer from out past the top of the key to make it 100-88.

The Sixers fought on, but they were spent. The Celts had answers for each of the visiting team’s surges.

Oh, Philly could still come back and make that five-game finish come true, but it certainly didn’t look like it.

And while you’ll find no one willing to bet real estate on Celtic success in June, doubting this team is clearly not a growth industry.

I was among those who thought 2017-18 was toast when Gordon Hayward went down in the first quarter of the season opener – then had to recalibrate things when they fought Golden State to the wire in Oakland in January. When Warrior types were saying even privately that the Celts would make an interesting and not unexpected finals foe, you had to take this thing seriously.

But that went away when Kyrie Irving did for the season.

It may still be an ill-fated journey in the near term, but the Celtics showed in Game 1 that they’re interested in playing basketball a while longer this spring.

And playing it well.

