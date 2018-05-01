Whether you’re working on a spring home improvement project or a summer task, this is the time of year when you focus on improving your home both inside and out. As you look for ways to make your home even better, nothing beats a good DIY project.

DIY home improvement projects are popular each year, and they can be as big or small, short or long and expensive or inexpensive as you desire.

Whether you are an advanced builder or a novice home improver, the options are wide open, but remember the one thing every DIYer can agree on: Eliminating unnecessary difficulties and the chance of having to redo a task is always a plus.

A recent Post-it Brand study conducted by Wakefield Research found that nearly 40 percent of workers have to redo a project or task at least once a week specifically because of poor communication.

Even professionals run into hurdles along the way, but avoid situations such as this with a few easy tips.

To make your next DIY project go as smoothly as possible, here are ways you can iron out potential difficulties before they become a problem. After all, a smooth project isn’t just more fun and rewarding, it saves you time.

Capitalize on subject matter expertise. A little experience goes a long way, and you’ll understandably have an easier time tackling a DIY project you’ve done before.

In many cases, however, this isn’t possible, so look to your friends and family to see if any of them have ever completed a similar project. Ask them your questions and learn from their experiences and you’ll gain valuable insight about what to do – and what not to do – before your project even gets started.

Keep accurate, durable notes. Throughout the course of your project, you’ll take notes regarding processes, punch lists, measurements and the materials you need.

However, even a slight miscommunication or lost note can compromise the project, even for a professional. Post-it Extreme Notes are an innovative new product designed to facilitate communication and ensure important notes stick securely, whether on a job site in construction, manufacturing or foodservice or at home in a freezer, garage, boiler room or bathroom.

They stick to textured, rough and curved surfaces, including those involved in home improvement projects such as raw wood, brick exteriors, tile bathrooms, cement garages and more.

Made with ultra-strong Dura-Hold Paper and Adhesive, Post-it Extreme Notes withstand harsh conditions indoors and outdoors, like moisture, wind and extreme temperatures. These durable, water-resistant notes help keep track of important information to get the job done no matter what the task is.

Explore your options to find the right tool for the job. How many times have you tried to tackle a DIY project with the wrong tools simply because you didn’t want to spend the money on the right tool for a one-time use?’

If this has ever happened to you, consider renting the items you need instead of buying them. Tools like paint sprayers, jackhammers and brush cutters can all be rented for a fraction of the price you would pay to buy them, and doing so ensures you have the right tool for the job from the very beginning, allowing your project to go more smoothly.

Plan out as much as you can. The adage “measure twice, cut once” still holds true for today’s DIY projects, and your possibilities to “measure twice” are magnified thanks to modern technology.

If you’re planning to paint a room, for example, many paint companies offer a simulator where you can see how the paint will look in a digital environment. There are also other virtual tools to help you get accurate measurements, test layouts and reduce mistakes in your DIY projects.

Once you’ve found the answers you need, record them on a durable note like Post-it Extreme Notes and write down measurements, jot down step-by-step directions and map out furniture and paint placement throughout the process.

Start planning today. Big or small, your project is as unique as you are – but it won’t be completed until you start. Apply the tips above and your project will be done before you know it.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines and Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.



Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.