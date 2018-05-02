WINTHROP — Seven different players had hits and senior Greg Faye pitched a complete game for the win as Winthrop posted a 12-6 win over Bridgeway in a Mountain Valley Conference baseball game Wednesday.

Jackson Ladd had three hits for the Ramblers (2-1), and Maguire Anuszewski added an RBI double as part of an eight-run third inning. Fay scattered five hits over his seven innings of work with eight strikeouts.

Eric Wescott and Evan Bess each had two hits for Bridgeway (2-3).

MT. ABRAM 8, MONMOUTH 6: The Roadrunners exploded for six runs in the fourth inning to take the lead for good and hold on for the MVC win in Salem.

Nate Luce earned the victory for Mt. Abram (3-3), and Ben Dibiase added to singles in the win.

Trevor Flanagan and Matt Fortin each hand two hits for Monmouth (2-2).

SOFTBALL

MONMOUTH 20, MT. ABRAM 3, 5 INN.: Emily Kaplan, Emily Chasse and Mackenzie Boucher each had three hits as the Mustangs rolled in Salem.

Haylee Langlois roped a pair of doubles for Monmouth (3-1), which scored seven runs in the first and five in both the third and fourth innings.

Mt. Abram dropped to 0-6.

