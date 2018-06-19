Portland police are looking for a woman who was last seen Thursday as she left Maine Medical Center.

Police said Katharine “Katy” Kinney, 36, was wearing a pink fleece jacket, a tank top, black leggings with a pink stripe, and slippers. She wears glasses or contact lenses and hearing aids.

Katharine "Katy" Kinney Photo courtesy Portland Police Department Security camera footage shows Katharine "Katy" Kinney wearing a pink fleece jacket, a tank top and black leggings with a pink stripe, and slippers. Photo courtesy of Portland Police Department

In a post shared on Facebook, friends and relatives asked the public to be on the lookout for Kinney. The post, by Geoffrey Starrett, said she has light-brown hair and brown eyes, stands about 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds, police said.

Starrett’s post said Kinney was dropped off at Maine Med around 9 a.m. Thursday and was seen leaving the hospital at 11 a.m. She has no money or cellphone and it is unlike her to not contact friends and relatives, police said.

Kinney previously lived in Florida, but returned to Maine within the past year and was living in Greater Portland, moving between Gorham, Windham and Portland, Starrett said.

“I’m very concerned and maintaining a positive outlook the best I can, but I need help,” Starrett wrote. “I want nothing more than to find her safe.”

In a phone interview, Starrett said he is concerned that mental health or substance use issues may have been a factor in Kinney’s disappearance.

