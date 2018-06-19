SOCHI, Russia — Neymar limped out of Brazil’s training session at the World Cup on Tuesday because of pain in his right ankle.

The Brazilian soccer confederation said the injury was not serious, adding Neymar left as a precaution and would be back in training on Wednesday. The federation said Neymar has been in pain since the 1-1 draw against Switzerland on Friday, when he was consistently fouled.

Neymar started practicing with the rest of the squad but left accompanied by a doctor about 30 minutes into the session in Sochi.

He had been playing keep-away with a few other players when he started showing signs of discomfort in his ankle. He was visibly in pain after he tried to intercept a ball with his right foot while at the center of the keep-away circle.

At one point, he bent down and grabbed his ankle, but tried to continue playing anyway. A few moments later he finally decided to leave, kicking a ball away with his left foot before limping away beside the team doctor.

Federation spokesman Vinicius Rodrigues said Neymar would continue his recovery process but was set to practice normally on Wednesday, two days before the team’s match against Costa Rica in St. Petersburg. Brazil and Switzerland are two points behind group leader Serbia, which defeated Costa Rica 1-0 in its opener.

BANNED BY FIFA, Sepp Blatter was back at the World Cup on Tuesday expecting to see two games and hopefully Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The former FIFA president landed in Moscow to fulfil a two-year-old invitation from the host nation’s leader. Both did essential work to help ensure Russia won the tournament hosting rights eight years ago.

Blatter, 82, posed for photographs with fans from Mexico and Portugal on arriving at his downtown base after flying from Zurich. The one-time globe-trotting football leader has rarely flown in recent years since American and Swiss investigators unsealed investigations in May 2015 of corruption and bribery linked to international soccer and marketing officials, including some FIFA vice presidents. He announced his intention to resign days later.

AN ENGINE burst into flames during the landing of a plane carrying the Saudi Arabian team, but nobody was hurt.

Russia’s federal agency for air traffic said the Airbus airplane flying from St. Petersburg to the southern city of Rostov-on-Don landed safely Monday evening and no emergency procedures were required.

Rossiya Airlines, the flight’s operator, said that the malfunction was likely caused by a bird strike.

