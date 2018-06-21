WASHINGTON — Melania Trump went to Texas to show she cared about migrant children. Her fashion choice carried a baffling counter-message.
The first lady wore a green, hooded military jacket from the fast-fashion brand Zara that read “I really don’t care, do u?” both as she departed and returned to Washington. The words were printed in white, in graffiti-style, on the jacket’s back.
When asked what message the first lady’s jacket intended to send, spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham said: “It’s a jacket. There was no hidden message. After today’s important visit to Texas, I hope the media isn’t going to choose to focus on her wardrobe. “
Grisham underscored that message in a tweet with the hashtags #SheCares and #ItsJustAJacket.
But President Trump offered his own interpretation in a tweet, saying it “refers to the Fake News Media. Melania has learned how dishonest they are, and she truly no longer cares!”
Mrs. Trump changed into a pale yellow jacket before the plane landed in McAllen, Texas, for a visit to the Upbring New Hope Children’s Center, which houses 55 migrant children. But even after questions arose about her attire, Mrs. Trump was back in the green jacket when she returned to Washington in 80-degree weather.
Like it or not, Mrs. Trump’s jacket, which reportedly retailed at $39, had her trending on Twitter. One outraged user borrowed an image of the back of the jacket to promote groups working on behalf of immigrant children.
Zara, a Spain-based company with a large presence in the United States and around the world, had no comment on the uproar. The jacket belongs to the company’s spring-summer 2016 season and is no longer for sale by the company, though a few of the jackets popped up online for resale at a moderate profit for sellers.
-
Portland Sea Dogs
Fightin Phils roll past Sea Dogs, 9-1
-
Nation & World
Tabloid allegedly let Trump lawyer review stories
-
Nation & World
First lady Melania Trump dons 'I really don't care, do u?' jacket
-
News
Study says methane leaks offset benefit of burning natural gas
-
Nation & World
Treacherous migration may take toll on Monarch butterfly populations