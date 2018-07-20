DETROIT — David Price took a shutout into the seventh inning, and the Boston Red Sox kept right on rolling in their first game after the All-Star break, beating the Detroit Tigers 1-0 on Friday night.

The Red Sox (69-30) have won 13 of their last 14, and on this night, one run in the first inning was enough for the team with baseball’s best record. Price (11-6) allowed four hits in 61/3 innings, walking one and striking out five.

UP next WHO: Boston Red Sox (Johnson 1-2) at Detroit Tigers (Fiers 6-6) WHEN: 6:10 p.m. Saturday TELEVISION: NESN Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

Steve Pearce hit an RBI double in the first, and the Tigers could never match that one run. Detroit had the bases loaded and nobody out in the fourth and didn’t score.

Matthew Boyd (4-9) allowed a run and three hits in five-plus innings. He struck out six and walked two.

Boston reliever Matt Barnes escaped a jam in the eighth after the Tigers put a man on third with one out. Craig Kimbrel pitched the ninth for his 31st save in 33 chances.

Detroit has lost 7 of 8.

Price has 97 victories from 2012-18, and he’s now even with teammate Chris Sale for the most in the American League in that span. He retired the first nine men Friday, then got in trouble by allowing three straight singles to start the bottom of the fourth.

John Hicks flied out to shallow left, starting a wild play that ended with Boston second baseman Brock Holt on the ground injured. Andrew Benintendi caught Hicks’ fly and threw wildly toward the plate, but Detroit’s Niko Goodrum stayed put at third. Jeimer Candelario took off from second to third, then had to go back when he realized Goodrum was still there.

The throw went back to second, but Candelario was able to slide in safely. Holt went down with a right knee injury after Candelario’s slide, although he was able to walk off the field.

Price struck out James McCann and retired Victor Martinez on a flyout to end the inning.

Goodrum led off the bottom of the eighth by reaching on a strikeout when Barnes threw a wild pitch on strike three. Candelario then struck out, but strike three bounced away again. Candelario wasn’t allowed to take first in that situation, but Goodrum was able to go all the way from first to third.

Nicholas Castellanos followed with a one-out grounder to third, and Goodrum was retired in a rundown between third and home. After a walk to Hicks, McCann struck out to end the inning.

NOTES: Holt left the game with a knee contusion. … LHP Drew Pomeranz (left biceps tendinitis) is expected to return Tuesday at Baltimore.

Share

< Previous

Next >

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines and Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.



Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.