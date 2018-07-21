NEW YORK — A day after saying he may need surgery on both heels that would require an eight-to-10-month recovery, Yoenis Cespedes was out of the Mets’ starting lineup Saturday because of body soreness and New York’s front office did not publicly comment on his startling health revelation.

Cespedes homered in Friday’s Subway Series win over the Yankees, his first game since May 13 after two months on the disabled list caused by with a strained right hip flexor.

The 32-year-old, a two-time All-Star, revealed after the game that calcification on his heels has bothered him for 15 years and caused the lower body injuries that have limited him to 119 games in 1½ seasons since he signed a $110 million, four-year contract.

Mets Manager Mickey Callaway was unable answer whether Cespedes will need an operation.

“I think that it’s something that is probably a good question for the doctors as far as if he needs surgery or not,” Callaway said. “We are aware of his heels issues and that they get painful, especially when he has long periods of time that he hasn’t done much. And then he starts coming back, his heels get pretty sore. He’s been battling that for 15 years.”

Callaway also would not give an opinion as to whether Cespedes should have surgery sooner than later.

“I think that’s another probably question for doctors,” he said. “I’d hate to speculate on something I’m not very educated on. I wish I could give you more on that.”

General Manager Sandy Alderson took a leave of absence on June 26 following the reoccurrence of cancer, and the team’s baseball operations are being run by a trio of his top aides. Assistant General Manager John Ricco, who spoke to reporters before Friday’s game, was not at the ballpark Saturday, spokesman Harold Kaufman said. Special assistant Omar Minaya, Alderson’s predecessor, was to be at the stadium but had not arrived pregame, Kaufman added.

There also was no additional information on a looming trade of Jeurys Familia, other than the Mets would continue to hold him out of games, Callaway.

• Mets closer Jeurys Familia was traded to the Oakland Athletics for two minor leaguers and $1 million in international signing bonus pool allotment.

New York gets right-hander Bobby Wahl and infielder Will Toffey.

CARDINALS: St. Louis placed right-hander Carlos Martinez on the 10-day disabled list before Saturday’s doubleheader against Chicago.

Martinez, who has dropped his last two starts, has a right oblique strain. The move is retroactive to Friday, a day after Martinez struggled through five innings in a 9-6 loss to the Cubs.

St. Louis also activated right-hander Miles Mikolas from the paternity list and recalled reliever John Brebbia from Triple-A Memphis. Right-hander Luke Weaver was brought up from Memphis to serve as the 26th man for the day-night doubleheader at Wrigley Field.

CUBS: Chicago added reliever Jesse Chavez to its roster and placed right-hander Anthony Bass on the 10-day disabled list with a back injury. Chavez, who was acquired in a trade with Texas on Thursday, then pitched the last two innings in his debut with his new team, a 7-2 Cubs win.

Chicago also recalled reliever Dillon Maples from Triple-A Iowa and optioned right-hander James Norwood to its top farm club. Reliever Luke Farrell was brought up from Iowa to serve as the 26th man for the doubleheader.

ORIOLES: Adam Jones and Chris Davis got stuck in an elevator at the team’s hotel following Friday night’s loss in Toronto. Jones documented much of the saga on Instagram. The players and fellow passengers were eventually rescued by Toronto Fire Services staff. The sound system at Rogers Centre played a few bars of Aerosmith’s ‘Love in an Elevator’ before Jones batted in the fourth inning Saturday.

Share

< Previous

Next >

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines and Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.



Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.