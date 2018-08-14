NEW HIRES
Alexander & Schmidt added two people to its executive leadership team.
John Natale was hired as executive vice president of business development. Natale brings over 30 years of insurance carrier experience, including 15 years in loss control management. Most recently, he served as vice president–marketing for Concord Group Insurance Companies.
David St. Pierre joined the company as executive vice president of operations. St. Pierre has over 25 years of operations and financial management experience, with about eight years at Unum Group. He previously worked at L.L. Bean as senior manager of operations.
The Maine College of Art hired Matthew Goetting as vice president of institutional advancement.
He will lead MECA’s development, marketing and communications, Artists at Work program, and alumni relations efforts.
Goetting was previously the associate head of school, external affairs for Lincoln Academy. He assumed his new post on Aug.1.
Vreeland Marketing & Design in Yarmouth hired Alicia Vignoe as digital marketing manager.
Vignoe joined the Vreeland team from CDK Global, where she was an SEO analyst.
Whole Oceans named Joe McElwee as chief production officer.
McElwee brings 36 years of experience in the aquaculture industry, including more than 20 years in the design and operation of land-based systems.
Most recently, McElwee was global head of sales for Pentair Aquatic Eco-Systems.
RECOGNITIONS
Karen Reed, a member of the business insurance team in the Camden office of Allen Insurance and Financial, recently earned the designation of Certified Professional Insurance Agent.
Reed, of Appleton, has been with Allen Insurance and Financial for 25 years and specializes in insurance for contractors and large businesses.
BOARD APPOINTMENTS
Laurie Lachance, president of Thomas College, was unanimously voted to the board of directors of Maine Employers’ Mutual Insurance Company.
Lachance brings previous experience from serving as president and chief executive officer of the Maine Development Foundation. She also served under three governors as the Maine State Economist.
RETIRING
The Opportunity Alliance’s Board of Directors announced that president and chief executive officer Mike Tarpinian will retire in 2019.
Tarpinian has headed the agency and its predecessor organizations for three decades.
Submit your notices of new hires, promotions and professional recognitions to [email protected] and include a jpeg image, if you like.
