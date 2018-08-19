An 11-year-old Naples boy who went missing Sunday afternoon for several hours was located and reunited with his parents Sunday night, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.
Capt. Craig Smith said Anthony Labrecque of 411 Harrison Road was last seen around 3:30 p.m. Sunday.
Five deputies and four game wardens spent most of the afternoon and evening searching the area around the boy’s home. The search team also included two K-9s from the Maine Warden Service and a reverse 911 call was issued to residents to be on the lookout for the child.
Anthony was located around 9 p.m. Authorities were told that he has left his home three times in the past.
-
Local & State
Two people injured when van, SUV collide in New Gloucester
-
Sports
Sunday's major league roundup: Astros avoid sweep, move back atop AL West
-
Sports
U.S. gymnastics championships: Olympic champion Biles remains far above the rest
-
Local & State
Missing Naples boy found after lengthy search
-
Local & State
Rome bereavement camp perfect fit for fundraising efforts, family finds