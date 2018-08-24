BALTIMORE — Luke Voit connected in the 10th inning for his second home run of the game, and Zach Britton marked his return to Camden Yards by working the bottom half to preserve the New York Yankees’ 7-5 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Friday night.

The Yankees made up two-run deficits in the fourth and eighth innings before Neil Walker homered off rookie Cody Carroll (0-2) in the 10th to give New York its first lead. Voit added a two-run shot, capping his first career multihomer game.

Britton had spent his entire career in Baltimore before being traded by rebuilding Orioles on July 24. Working as the closer for the injured Aroldis Chapman, the left-hander gave up a home run to longtime teammate Chris Davis before securing his first save with New York.

Chad Green (7-2) pitched the ninth to help New York win for the 12th time in 17 games.

Britton wasn’t the only newcomer to make a difference. Voit drove in four runs with his first two homers since being obtained in a July 28 swap with St. Louis.

WHITE SOX 6, TIGERS 3: Yoan Moncada and Tim Anderson each hit a two-run double in the eighth, and Chicago scored six runs in the inning, rallying to a win at Detroit.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

CUBS 3, REDS 2: Rookie David Bote struck again, connecting in the 10th inning for another game-ending home run that sent host Chicago to its third straight victory.

Bote got behind 0-2 before driving Raisel Iglesias’ next pitch deep to left field with one out. The infielder hit a bottom-of-the-ninth, two-out grand slam that beat Washington 4-3 on Aug. 12.

Iglesias (2-2) had made seven straight scoreless appearances. Jesse Chavez (4-2), the sixth Cubs reliever, pitched a scoreless inning for the win.

Daniel Murphy homered in the eighth for NL Central-leading Chicago, and Javier Baez had a run-scoring single in the sixth. Alec Mills pitched 52/3 innings of one-run ball in his first major league start.

Last-place Cincinnati wasted a terrific start by Matt Harvey in its fourth loss in five games. Harvey struck out six in 51/3 innings.

MARLINS 1, BRAVES 0: Dan Straily combined with three relievers on a three-hitter, and Miami won at home to snap a nine-game losing streak against Atlanta.

Straily (5-6) allowed three hits, walked one and struck out four in six innings for his first win since June 20. He retired the final nine batters he faced after Freddie Freeman’s leadoff single in the third. That was Atlanta’s final hit of the game.

Dayron Guerrero and Drew Steckenrider worked the seventh and eighth, and Adam Conley pitched a perfect ninth for his first save in his second opportunity.

The win was Miami’s first over Atlanta since May 18. The first-place Braves maintained a three-game lead over the Philadelphia Phillies in the NL East.

METS 3, NATIONALS 0: Jay Bruce hit a two-run homer in his return from a long stint on the disabled list, Jason Vargas tossed six stellar innings and New York won at home as Washington was shut out for the second straight game.

Wilmer Flores had an early RBI single and the Mets got spotless relief work from Seth Lugo and Robert Gsellman to finish the four-hitter.

The stingy pitching finally helped New York get the best of a familiar nemesis in Nationals starter Gio Gonzalez (7-11). The left-hander allowed only one run in seven innings but dropped to 11-2 at Citi Field and 15-6 against the Mets. He has lost 10 of his last 11 decisions overall.

INTERLEAGUE

BLUE JAYS 4, PHILLIES 2: Kendrys Morales homered for the fifth straight game, Billy McKinney hit a two-run shot and host Toronto handed slumping Philadelphia its fifth loss in six games.

Ryan Borucki (3-3) allowed two runs and seven hits in 61/3 innings as Toronto won its fourth straight.

Scott Kingery hit a solo home run for the Phillies but was also thrown out at home plate trying to score from second on Roman Quinn’s one-out single in the second.

Blue Jays outfielder Kevin Pillar got his seventh outfield assist.

