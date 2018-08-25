PARAMUS, N.J. — Bryson DeChambeau kept pouring in birdies as everyone around him went the other direction Saturday in The Northern Trust.

DeChambeau finished with two birdies, making an 18-foot putt on the last hole to cap off his 8-under 63 that gave him a four-shot lead over Keegan Bradley. Along with seizing control of the opening FedEx Cup playoff event, DeChambeau might make it tough for Ryder Cup captain Jim Furyk to ignore him.

He narrowly missed earning one of the eight automatic spots on the U.S. team. Furyk makes three of his picks a week from Tuesday.

DeChambeau made nine birdies, including four in a five-hole stretch, to start pulling away.

Brooks Koepka, who shared the 36-hole lead with Jamie Lovemark, had a 13-hole stretch with three bogeys and 10 pars. He shot 72 and fell seven shots behind. Dustin Johnson, who started the day tied with DeChambeau, added a double bogey to a week that already included two triple bogeys. Johnson birdied his last hole for a 72 to fall nine shots back.

Adam Scott was one shot behind until he made two bogeys, then chopped up the par-3 11th for a double bogey.

Tiger Woods had his first bogey-free round of the year, but managed only three birdies for a 68. He was 13 shots behind. In good scoring conditions, Woods has seven birdies in 54 holes. DeChambeau made that many in 12 holes Saturday.

“That’s not going to get it done,” Woods said. “As soft as it is, these guys are making a boat load of birdies. And I just haven’t made any.”

LPGA: Brooke Henderson took the lead into the final round of the CP Women’s Open, fighting through gusting wind at Wascana Country Club in Regina, Saskatchewan.

The 20-year-old Canadian star shot a 2-under 70 in clear and cool conditions to reach 14-under 202. Nasa Hataoka of Japan and American Angel Yin were a stroke back. Hataoka had a 69, and the long-hitting Yin, who played alongside Henderson in the final group, shot 71.

EUROPEAN TOUR: Padraig Harrington and Andrea Pavan shot flawless 7-under 65s to share the lead after the third round of the Czech Masters in Vysoky Ujezd, Czech Republic.

Harrington and Pavan each had seven birdies and were tied at 17-under 199.

CHAMPIONS TOUR: Kevin Sutherland shot a 12-under 60 in the Boeing Classic in Snoqualmie, Washington, birdieing the final four holes to finish a stroke off his own Champions Tour record and move into a share of the lead.

Needing an eagle on the par-5 18th for another 59, Sutherland made a birdie after missing the green with a 3-iron approach. He was tied for the lead with Ken Tanigawa at 14-under 130.

