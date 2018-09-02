COSTA MESA, Calif. — The Los Angeles Chargers aren’t ready to say farewell to Antonio Gates after all.

Four months after the team bade a public goodbye to the leading receiver in franchise history, Gates, 38, returned Sunday, one week before the start of his 16th season. He’s getting a one-year deal and another shot at his first trip to a Super Bowl.

The Chargers intended to part ways with Gates last spring after his role declined behind starting tight end Hunter Henry in 2017. Their plans changed when Henry tore a knee ligament during offseason workouts in May, likely sidelining him for the season.

Although they’ve been discussing a reunion for many weeks, Gates and the Chargers waited until the day before the first week of game preparation for the regular season to formalize his return to his only NFL team. Gates’ 114 career touchdown catches are sixth in NFL history and the most among active players.

GIANTS: In a surprising move, New York released backup quarterback Davis Webb.

That leaves inexperienced Kyle Lauletta and Alex Tanney behind Eli Manning, who never has missed a game because of injury in his career.

EAGLES: Quarterback Carson Wentz still hasn’t been medically cleared for contact, though Coach Doug Pederson won’t rule him out for the opener Thursday night against Atlanta.

Pederson again told reporters in a testy exchange that he doesn’t want to publicly reveal whether Wentz or Nick Foles would be the starter.

“I don’t want to put my game plan out there for everybody to see it and read it, and teams can scheme,” Pederson said.

BEARS: Armed with a record extension after a blockbuster trade, Khalil Mack is looking forward to a fresh start with Chicago.

Mack said he’s “glad I’m here” and “blessed” after a contract holdout with Oakland ended with him getting dealt in a massive move Saturday.

BILLS: Buffalo shuffled punters by claiming Corey Bojorquez off waivers and releasing Colton Schmidt.

BRONCOS: John Elway cut ties with his biggest draft bust when he waived quarterback Paxton Lynch less than 24 hours after including him on Denver’s 53-man roster.

The Broncos also placed safety Su’a Cravens on IR because of an injured left knee.

DOLPHINS: Coach Adam Gase declined to say whether Brock Osweiler or David Fales would be first off the bench to replace Ryan Tannehill, but expects to keep all three quarterbacks all season.

The margin between Osweiler and Fales was thin during training camp, Gase said.

