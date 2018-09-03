Who controls Aretha Franklin’s property and estate?

Though the Queen of Soul’s worth was estimated to be $80 million, she didn’t leave a will. Franklin died Aug. 16 at age 76.

According to court papers, the singer was unwed at the time of her death and survived by her four sons, who are between the ages of 48 and 63. Clarence Franklin, the eldest, has special needs and is represented by a legal guardian. One of her nieces accepted the role of executor, according to the Associated Press.

The question of what happens to Franklin’s estate remains murky. According to intestate succession laws in Michigan, her four children should receive equal shares of her estate.

