LOS ANGELES — Alex Trebek sported a beard as he launched the 35th season of “Jeopardy!” and the look has led to a poll.

The bearded host appeared in a video on Instagram under the caption, “It’s time to embark upon a magical journey.” He opened the first show of the season by saying, “No need to inquire how I spent my summer vacation.”

The game show has started a beard or no beard poll on Twitter. There have been more votes for the beard than against it.

