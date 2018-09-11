LOS ANGELES — Alex Trebek sported a beard as he launched the 35th season of “Jeopardy!” and the look has led to a poll.
The bearded host appeared in a video on Instagram under the caption, “It’s time to embark upon a magical journey.” He opened the first show of the season by saying, “No need to inquire how I spent my summer vacation.”
The game show has started a beard or no beard poll on Twitter. There have been more votes for the beard than against it.
-
Sports
Red Sox become 1st team in majors to clinch playoff spot
-
Varsity Maine
Tuesday's girls' roundup: Windham holds off South Portland in field hockey, 1-0
-
Sports
Tuesday's major league roundup: Fiers remains hot as Oakland extends winning streak
-
Varsity Maine
Tuesday's boys' soccer roundup: Yarmouth's long win streak ends on an own goal
-
Sports
Tuesday's major league notebook: Donaldson finally comes of disabled list for Indians