Gov. Paul LePage scored one last veto victory on Thursday, successfully blocking a request from the Secretary of State’s office for more than $300,000 to cover additional costs headed into the November elections.

Last month, Secretary of State Matt Dunlap asked lawmakers for $334,330 in emergency funds largely to cover additional costs related to Maine’s use of the ranked-choice voting process. While some lawmakers were surprised and dismayed by the last-minute request, the bill passed both chambers of the Legislature and was sent to LePage’s desk.

That’s where it hit a brick wall and gave LePage – who has exercised his veto authority more than any other Maine governor in history, by far – an opportunity to take a few more swipes at Dunlap and the Legislature.

“This bill, passed at what is hopefully the end of the longest and most dysfunctional legislative session in recent history, is the embodiment of bad governance,” LePage wrote in his Sept. 11 veto message. “It represents shifty financing and insouciant oversight at its worst.”

On Thursday, the House failed to garner the two-thirds majority needed to override LePage’s veto with a 74-46 vote. All of the votes against overturning the veto were cast by members of the House Republican caucus that has been closely aligned with LePage.

Kristen Muszynski, spokeswoman for Dunlap’s office, said staff will likely have to explore tapping into other funds such as those earmarked for future expenditures in multi-year contracts. The office will then come back to the Legislature in January to seek reimbursement for those expenditures.

“Right now we are looking at our options for paying our bills,” Muszynski said. “The election must go on.”

