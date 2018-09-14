FREEPORT — Will Winter scored midway through the second half Friday night, giving Freeport a 2-1 victory against York in a Western Maine Conference boys’ soccer game.

Winter took a long pass from Cam Strong during transition and beat a defender before sending the ball into the net for the Falcons (3-0-2) against York (2-2-1).

Freeport led 1-0 at the break on Wes Goodwin’s goal off a free kick.

EDWARD LITTLE 4, MESSALONSKEE 1: Christian Beliveau scored a pair of goals and Edward Little (3-2) erased a 1-0 halftime deficit to defeat Messalonsee (0-5) at Auburn.

Hunter Smith put the Eagles up 1-0.

Jake Arel and Xavier Miranda also scored for the Red Eddies.

ST. DOMINIC 3, POLAND 0: Gaston Fuksa had two goals and Jeremy Phelan added another, all in the first half, as St. Dom’s (3-1-1) beat Poland (0-3) at Auburn.

Ethan Bosse and Ben Gosselin picked up assists for the Saints, who took 24 shots on Davin Cloutier, who made 15 saves for Poland.

Matt Gosselin had four saves for St. Dom’s.

WATERVILLE 1, NOKOMIS 0: Ben Danner scored 5:08 into the game from Kaden Works, as the Purple Panthers (3-3) downed Nokomis (1-4) at Newport.

Ethan Nurick made four saves for Waterville.

FALMOUTH 2, SANFORD 0: The Yachtsmen (3-1-1) didn’t allow a shot on goal and defeated the Spartans (2-4) at Falmouth.

Thomas Fitzgerald put Falmouth ahead 1-0 with 23 seconds remaining in the first half, and Nik Hester added a score 11 minutes into the second.

Garrett Gallant recorded 10 saves for Sanford.

TEMPLE ACADEMY 9, CHOP POINT 0: Will Paradis scored three goals to lead the Bereans (3-1) over Chop Point (1-1) at Woolwich.

Yuma Takeda and Noah Shepherd each scored two goals, and Tony Sze Shan also scored. Nathaniel Wiles had three saves for Temple.

MT. ARARAT 5, CAMDEN HILLS 0: Travis Nadeau scored twice as the Eagles (4-1) defeated the Windjammers (2-2) at Rockport.

Mason Brigham, Will San Pedro and Dakota Lopez also scored, and James Singleton recorded three saves for the shutout.

Matt Kremin had five saves for Camden Hills.

SOUTH PORTLAND 4, MASSABESIC 0: Damir Brkic scored twice to lead the Red Riots (3-2) over the Mustangs (1-4-1) at Waterboro.

Noah Preifus had a first-half goal for South Portland and Aleks Kaurin extended the lead early in the second.

Shippen Savidge and Paul Zechman combined to make five saves to preserve the shutout. Caleb Smalley made nine saves for Massabesic.

SACOPEE VALLEY 4, LAKE REGION 0: Micheal Murphy scored three goals as Sacopee Valley (1-3) shut out the Lakers (0-4-1) at Naples.

Erik Fossum also scored.

RICHMOND 12, VALLEY 0: Caitlin Kendrick and Bry Shea each scored three goals to lift the Bobcats (4-1) over Valley (0-4) at Richmond.

