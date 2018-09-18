BOSTON — For a bruiser like Noel Acciari, spending a couple of days on the shelf is expected, especially during the long haul of a NHL season.

But Acciari was saddled with more than just the regular bumps and bruises in 2017-18. The 26-year-old forward missed most of the first month after fracturing his finger in Boston’s season opener, but it didn’t get much better from there.

Boston's Noel Acciari battled through injuries throughout last season and looks forward to starting this season healthy. Associated Press/Michael Dwyer Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

He played 60 games last year, but Acciari was hampered with a hernia from the start of December – just shortly after he returned from his finger injury.

“It was tough just trying to get going at times,” Acciari said. “Like, from a standstill. But I tried not to think too much about it during a game. The training staff did a great job with me in getting me ready for every game as best as I could be ready. … I was good to get it fixed at the end of the year.”

An offseason procedure fixed Acciari’s ailment, but also sidetracked him for an extended stretch this summer. Monday standing as the first time the physical forward was able to take part in team skating sessions during training camp.

“Right now, I’m on track now to maybe get a game in for the preseason, but definitely be ready for the start of the season,” Acciari said. “It’s night and day of how I felt last year and how I feel now,” Acciari said. “I’m excited for the season right now, getting back with these guys and jumping back into that practice for a little bit. Felt really good.”

SABRES: Buffalo forward Conor Sheary is in jeopardy of missing the start of the regular season with what the team calls an upper body injury.

Coach Phil Housley didn’t go into much detail Tuesday, saying Sheary was injured while being checked during the first day of training camp on Friday. Sheary is listed week to week.

The injury is a setback for the Sabres, who were counting on Sheary for one of the top two lines after acquiring the forward in a trade with Pittsburgh in June. Sheary is a two-time Stanley Cup winner and has 48 goals and 93 points in 184 games.

TUESDAY’S GAME

BRUINS 5, CAPITALS 2: Zach Senyshyn scored two goals while Jakub Lauko, Cameron Hughes and Mark McNeill scored one each as Boston, using a split squad with players in China, beat host Washington on Tuesday night.

Dav Vladar made 31 saves in goal for Boston.

The Bruins players in China will play a second game against the Calgary Flames at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. It will be televised on NBCSN.

Share

< Previous

Next >