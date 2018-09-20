NEW HIRES

Dan Baker joined Right Now Fitness in Westbrook as a certified personal trainer.

Baker is certified by the American Council on Exercise and carries additional certifications in Red Cross First Aid/CPR/AED.

Clark Insurance hired Jessica Doucette and Timothy Forte as account executives in its business insurance department.

Chrissy Rioux joined Clark Insurance as an account manager.

Taylor Martin joined Maine Maritime Academy to coach sailing and coordinate its sail program.

Martin came to the academy from Pewaukee Lake Sailing School in Pewaukee, Wisconsin. There, he ran youth sailing programs, an X-Boat racing program, 420 sailing; and adult sailing. He also coached and managed the city’s high school sailing program.

The Maine Chapter of the Sierra Club named Alice Elliott as its new director to spearhead the environmental advocacy and education efforts of the chapter’s volunteers.

Elliott previously served 14 years as the associate director of community engagement at Colby College.

Michaela Tracy joined Salt Pump Climbing Company as guest head coach of its competitive youth team.

Tracy is an internationally recognized competitive climber, currently ranked 25th in the world. She completed last year’s season 8th in the world.

R.W. Gillespie & Associates, Inc. in Biddeford hired Daniel Burgess and Serena Pape as engineers. Zach Vincent joined the firm as a marketing administrator.

James Gibney was hired as culinary director at Penobscot McCrum.

Gibney previously worked as executive chef at the British Beer Company. Prior to that, he was on the kitchen staff at Windsor Castle, cooking for Queen Elizabeth and the Royal Family.

PROMOTIONS

Down East Magazine named Lawrence Hollins as associate publisher.

As the advertising director, Hollins rebuilt the advertising and digital sales teams while boosting the company’s sponsored content. Most recently, Hollins played a key role in launching Maine Homes by Down East. He has nearly 20 years of marketing experience and over 15 years of experience in sales.

Down East Magazine also promoted Brian Kevin to editor in chief.

Kevin was previously managing editor. He is now responsible for guiding the magazine’s overall editorial direction and spearheading the launch of new multimedia projects. He will continue to write for Down East.

