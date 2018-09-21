Portland Assistant Fire Chief Keith Gautreau has been promoted to chief of the department, City Manager Jon Jennings announced Friday.

Gautreau has been with the Portland Fire Department for 23 years and rose from firefighter to lieutenant to captain and to assistant chief before becoming the interim chief in April when former David Jackson retired.

Gautreau has served as the department’s fire service educator for his whole tenure. Jennings said in a news release that Gautreau shares his goals of modernization and efficiency.

Gautreau will be paid $122,791 a year in the post. Jackson was paid $115,100 in 2016, according to city payroll records.

