St. James School honored with USDA award for health

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has named St. James School a recipient of the Silver Award in the “HealthierUS School Challenge: Smarter Lunchrooms” competition.

The award honors the school as part of a select group of only about 7 percent of schools throughout the U.S. that are certified with HealthierUS level designation for its efforts to create healthier school environments through the promotion of nutrition and physical activity.

The school will receive a banner and plaque as well as $1,000 for its food service account.

Habitat, homeless coalition each receiving $2,500 grant

The Knox County Committee of the Maine Community Foundation marked the 25th anniversary of the Knox County Fund recently by presenting $2,500 grants to Midcoast Habitat for Humanity and the Knox County Homeless Coalition.

Income-qualified seniors can get property tax refund

Falmouth is offering a Senior Property Tax Assistance program for current residents, who are owners or renters, age 62 or older, and have a household income below $30,000 per year. Refunds will be determined based on the number of valid applications received and recipients will be refunded a proportional share of the available program funds based on income level.

More information on the application process is available on the website at www.falmouthme.org/finance/pages/senior-property-tax-assistance. All property tax assistance applications are due Oct. 15 and refunds will be paid on or before Nov. 15.

