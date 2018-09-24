Mid Coast Hospital

Aaliyah Rose Glover, born Sept. 10 to Ashley Rose Whitten and Jordan Richard Glover Sr. of Lisbon. Grandparents are Kendra Whitten and Howard Rowe of Litchfied, Roger Whitten of Winthrop and Tracy Farrington and Demitrus Glover, both of Lisbon.

Adelynn Dorothy Bailey, born Sept. 11 to Megan Lynn (Theriault) and James Michael Bailey of Topsham. Grandparents are Deborah Horne of Industry, Thomas and Danuta Theriault of Wiscasset and Shelley and Gerald Bailey Sr. of Wiscasset. Great-grandparents are Ronald and Dorothy Bodge and Carolyn Bailey, all of Wiscasset.

Caiden Auguste Fortin, born Sept. 12 to Jeremy Auguste Jerome Fortin and Stephanie Michelle Kinney of Winslow. Grandparents are Kendall and Mona Hall of Waldoboro and Mary and Dale Fortin of Winslow.

Bodhi Eric Bashinsky, born Sept. 16 to Toni Jo (Letourneau) and Robert Eric Bashinsky of Topsham. Grandparents are Gary and Jane Letourneau of Manchester and Robert and Lena Bashinsky of Topsham.

