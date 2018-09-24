MONDAY

Free community breakfast, including eggs, bacon, pancakes, french toast and pastries, as well as coffee, tea, juice and milk. Open to all. Chestnut Street Baptist Church, 29 Chestnut St., Camden. 542-0360.

WEDNESDAY

Free meal, Trinity Lutheran Church, 5 to 6 p.m. Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St. 854-5653.

Benefit public dinner, catered by Moe’s Famous Bar-B-Q, including pulled pork, chicken, coleslaw, baked beans, cornbread, potato salad, cucumber/tomato salad, dessert and coffee. 5 to 6 p.m. First Congregational Church. 167 Black Point Road, Scarborough. Takeout available. Proceeds to benefit the church’s Men’s Fellowship. $12, $10 for children. Limited seating. Tickets available at the church office, 883-2342.

THURSDAY

Free community meal, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, 678 Washington Ave. Open to all, in collaboration with Wayside Food Programs.

FRIDAY

Haddock chowder and lobster roll luncheon, featuring egg salad and chicken salad sandwiches, potato chips, pickles and fresh-baked chocolate chip cookies. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. North Deering Congregational Church, 1364 Washington Ave. A la carte and combo prices range from $5 to $13. Fresh bread for $2. 797-2487.

SATURDAY

Church supper, featuring three kinds of baked beans, a variety of casseroles and salads, and at least eight different fresh-baked pies, 4:30 p.m. Benton Falls Congregational Church, 104 Benton Falls Road, Benton. $8, $4 children. 877-3105.

Benefit bean supper, 4 p.m. Mill Stream Elementary School, 26 Mercer Road, Norridgewock. $8, $2 children. Proceeds will benefit the Hilarie Frederick family. 634-2233.

Baked bean supper, featuring casseroles, ham, hot dogs, biscuits, salads and homemade desserts. 4:30 to 6 p.m. Manchester Community Church, 21 Readfield Road. $7, $3.50 for children 12 and younger, $20 for families.

Homemade bean supper, with all the fixin’s. 5:30 p.m. Golden Oldies Senior Center, 314 Front St., Richmond. $8. 737-2161.

Baked bean and American chop suey supper, featuring hot dogs, coleslaw, bread, beverage and dessert, 4:30 to 6 p.m., First Congregational Church of Kennebunkport, Ober Hall, 141 North St. $8, $4 children under age 12. 967-3897.

Public supper, including turkey, baked beans, assorted casseroles, vegetarian dishes and pies. 4:30 to 6 p.m. Washington Fire Department, 42 Union Road, Washington. $10, $5 children.

Public bean hole bean supper, featuring two kinds of beans, macaroni and cheese, hot dogs, homemade desserts and drinks, 4:30 to 6 p.m. Blue Point Congregational, 236 Pine Point Road, Scarborough. $8, $3 children. 883-6540.

Baked bean and American chop suey supper, including ham and frankfurters, bread, cole slaw, pickles and beets, coffee and punch along with apple and blueberry crisp. 5 to 6:30 p.m. Most Holy Trinity Church Hall, 271 Main St., Saco. Donations appreciated. Proceeds to benefit Knights of Columbus charities. [email protected] or 205-9779.

