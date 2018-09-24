KENNEBUNK

Brick Store Museum hosting End-of-Summer Gathering

Tickets are available for the Brick Store Museum’s second annual End-of-Summer Gathering, set for 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at 117 Main St.

Participants can expect to find a trio of events during the gathering: a tasting tour of a variety of spirits including local wines and distilled beverages from Portland-based winery Eighteen-Twenty; a preview of the museum’s fall online auction (which kicks off Sept. 29); and live music by String Tide, a Brunswick-based string quartet.

An “Insta-bition” will allow guests to go behind the scenes to curate their favorite artifacts in a digital exhibit via Instagram (bring your own device or use the museum’s). Light hors d’oeuvres will complete the evening.

Tickets are $20 per person, $15 for museum members. Half of the ticket cost is a tax-deductible donation to the museum’s annual fund.

Ticketing is limited and reservations are recommended by calling 985-4802 or going to www.brickstoremuseum.org.

Kennebunk Beach walks set for Thursday and Oct. 4

The Brick Store Museum will offer its last two walking tours of Kennebunk Beach, at 2 p.m. Thursday and Oct 4. The guided tours will depart from Trinity Chapel at Railroad and Woodland avenues.

The 90-minute tours include a history of the development of the beach, anecdotes about some of the characters and luminaries who have contributed to its history, and highlights of the architecture of the cottages. The tours cover less than a mile on flat road.

Admission is $10, $5 for museum members, with free admission to the museum included. The walks will be conducted rain or shine. Tickets can be purchased with cash or check on site or via credit card online at www.brickstoremuseum.org.

SCARBOROUGH

Physical therapists will give program at library on falling

Physical therapists from Maine Strong Balance Center will present “Safe Landing Strategies: How to Soften a Fall” at 1:30 p.m. Friday at the Scarborough Public Library, 48 Gorham Road.

The presentation will include a discussion of the anatomy and physiology of balance, tips to reduce a fall risk, and a demonstration on how to fall safely.

No preregistration required. The program is free and open to the public.

To learn more about this and other programs offered at the Scarborough Public Library, call 883-4723, option 4, or go to www.scarboroughlibrary.org.

SANFORD

Pie-eating contest needs adult, youth competitors

The Great Pumpkin Festival and Sanford 250th anniversary Pie Eating Contest will be held at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Number 1 Pond.

Contestants will include six adults, ages 15 and older, and six youths, ages 10-14. Registration is free and required by emailing your name, age and telephone number to the Sanford-Springvale Chamber of Commerce at [email protected] or stopping by the chamber office. Sign-ups are due by 9 a.m. Thursday. Participants will be selected later that day.

SACO

Young Families Fellowship to start meeting Thursdays

Most Holy Trinity Church will kick off its new ministry, the Young Families Fellowship, from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the church, 271 Main St.

The new ministry, based at Good Shepherd Parish, aims to provide families with young children, couples who are nearly married, and couples who are engaged, with opportunities to build a warm community of friendship and faith.

The gatherings will be held each Thursday night and begin with a prayer. The women will break off for a time of focused discussion and fellowship, while the men will play with their children. Later, the men will have a discussion, while the women play with their children. The evening will conclude with a prayer.

For more information about YFF, contact Josh Houde at [email protected].

OTISFIELD

Singles, newcomers invited to free Family Contradance

A Family Contradance will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at the Otisfield Community Hall, 292 Route 121.

A contradance is made up of long lines of couples; however, singles and new dancers are welcome to participate. A caller will walk people through each dance. Music will be provided by the Better Late Than Never band.

The dance is free, donations are appreciated and there will be a door prize.

For more details, call Bill at 539-3072.

LOCKE MILLS

Public dance will include raffles, snacks, beverages

A public dance, featuring the music of The Shadagee Ramblers, will be held from 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday at Jackson-Silver Post 68, 595 Gore Road.

Tickets are $12 per person, $20 per couple. The event will include 50/50 raffles, light snacks and beverages.

For more details, call Gary at 875-2462.

