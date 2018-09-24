Deering High School Class of 1963 55th reunion. 5 p.m. Oct. 6. DiMillo’s Restaurant. $25. Reservations required. Contact: Dawn DeRice at [email protected]
Naval Reserve Group Sima Norva 201 reunion. Seeking to update member contact for planned monthly reunions and updates. Contact is EM1 Don Dean at 577-2720 or email is [email protected]
< Previous
Next >
Latest Articles
-
Business
-
Local & State
-
Business
-
Business
-
Politics
Here at MaineToday Media we value our readers and are committed to growing our community by encouraging you to add to the discussion.
To ensure conscientious dialogue we have implemented a strict no-bullying policy. To participate, you must follow our Terms of Use. Click here to flag and report a comment that violates our terms of use.