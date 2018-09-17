CAMDEN
Animal adoption center launches annual fundraiser
P.A.W.S. Animal Adoption Center has kicked off its second annual Tree of Lights fundraising campaign to purchase lights in memory or in honor of beloved pets.
The fundraising will run through December, with all proceeds directly supporting the shelter’s Medical Fund, that is used to cover the expense of necessary and emergency medical care for the animals.
For more details, go to www.pawsadoption.org/light-the-tree.
