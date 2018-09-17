Deering High School Class of 1963 55th reunion. 5 p.m. Oct. 6. DiMillo’s Restaurant. $25. Reservations required. Contact: Dawn DeRice at [email protected]

Naval Reserve Group Sima Norva 201 reunion. Seeking to update member contact for planned monthly reunions and updates. Contact is EM1 Don Dean, 577-2720 or email [email protected]

Portland High School Class of 1955 reunion. Noon Saturday. Bruno’s Restaurant and Tavern, 33 Allen Ave., Portland. Ordering from menu. Please call to reserve a seat with Joan Bartlett at 797-3260.

97th annual reunion. The Second (Indianhead) Division Association of Olivia, North Carolina, is searching for members who served in the Army 2nd Infantry Division to attend a planned 97th annual reunion. Wednesday through Sunday in Jacksonville, Florida. Contact Mike Davino at [email protected] or 919-498-1910, or go to www.2ida.org/2018-reunion.

