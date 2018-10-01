ST. MARY’S REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER

Bodhi Aurion Thurlow, born Sept. 13 to Michael and Jessica Thurlow of Lewiston. Grandparents are Deborah and Roger Roy of Lisbon, Henry and Anita Currier of North Waterboro and James Morrison of South Berwick.

Kyler James Tibbetts, born Sept. 15 to Natasha Scott and Michael Tibbetts of Lewiston. Grandparents are Melissa Corey and James Tibbets, both of Lewiston.

STEPHENS MEMORIAL HOSPITAL



Stella Ray Woodard, born Sept. 18 to Robin and Rachael Woodard of South Paris. Grandparents are Robert Woodard of Tucson, Arizona, and Donna Woodard of Burlington, North Carolina.

