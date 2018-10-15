CENTRAL MAINE MEDICAL CENTER



Finn Hudson McAllister, born Sept. 17 to Ashley York and Cody McAllister of Peaks Island. Grandparents are Cathie York and Vincent Crawford of Upton, Mass., and Anne and John Cain of Gray. Great-grandparents are Patricia and Fred Deshon of Medway, Mass., and Nancy and Carroll Morrill of Fairfield.

St. MARY’S REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER

Ayla Jean Bolton, born Oct. 11 to Jase Bolton and Corey Bolton of Winthrop. Grandparents are Gary and Tracy D’alessandris of Litchfield and David and Tiffany Roberts of Monmouth. Great-grandparents are David and Colleen MacIssac of Litchfield and Larry and Sally Roberts of Monmouth.

