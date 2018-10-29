MONDAY

Free community breakfast, including eggs, bacon, pancakes, French toast and pastries, as well as coffee, tea, juice and milk. 6:30 to 9 a.m. Chestnut Street Baptist Church, 29 Chestnut St., Camden. 542-0360.

WEDNESDAY

Free meal, Trinity Lutheran Church. 5 to 6 p.m. Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St. 854-5653.

THURSDAY

Free community meal, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, 678 Washington Ave. Open to all, in collaboration with Wayside Food Programs.

FRIDAY

Haddock chowder and lobster roll luncheon, featuring egg salad and chicken salad sandwiches, potato chips, pickles and fresh-baked chocolate chip cookies. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. North Deering Congregational Church, 1364 Washington Ave. A la carte and combo prices range from $5 to $14. Fresh bread for $4. 797-2487.

Free lunch buffet, including homemade haddock chowder, biscuits and desserts. 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. North Yarmouth Congregational Church, 3 Gray Road, North Yarmouth. 829-3644

SATURDAY

Baked bean supper, featuring three kinds of beans, barbecue hot dogs, clam casserole, chicken pie, macaroni and cheese, chop souy, coleslaw, salads, jello salads, homemade pies, coffee and punch. 5 to 6 p.m. West Gorham Union Church, 190 Ossipee Trail, Route 25, 3 miles west of Gorham. $8, $3 for ages 11 and younger.

ARK bean supper, featuring hot dogs, macaroni and cheese, chips and pies. There will also be animal-themed crafts for sale. 4:30 to 7 p.m. Old South Congregational Church, 135 Second St., Hallowell. $8. Proceeds benefit Animal Rescue of Kennebec.

Baked bean supper, with ham, macaroni and cheese, coleslaw, Italian bread, homemade pies and beverages. 5 and 6 p.m. Prides Corner Congregational Church, 235 Pride St., Westbrook. $8, $5 for ages 12 and younger.

Baked bean supper, with kidney and pea beans, hot dogs, coleslaw, potato salad, macaroni and cheese, homemade biscuits and a variety of homemade pies to choose from for dessert. 4:30 to 6 p.m. White Rock Community Club, 34 Wilson Road, Gorham. $9, $4 for children under 12.

Roast beef supper, featuring dessert and a drawing for two free meals. 5 p.m. Hiram Community Club, 14 Historical Ridge (Old VFW, off Main Street/Route 117, just east of Saco River bridge), Hiram. $10, $4 for children under 12. Takeout available. 625-8074.

Roast beef supper, with mashed potatoes, carrots, green beans and strawberry shortcake. 5 to 6:30 p.m. Cornerstone United Methodist Church, 20 Jenkins Road, Saco. $10, $4 for children under 12.

Rev. J. J. Mullen Council of the Knights of Columbus turkey pot pie and pork pie supper, with gravy, soup, vegetables, coleslaw, cranberry sauce, assorted pickles, desserts and drinks. 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. St. Margaret’s Parish Hall, Old Orchard Beach Road, Old Orchard Beach. All you can eat. $8.

SUNDAY

Maine farm supper, including choice of clam or corn chowder, crab cakes or black bean burgers, curried apple coleslaw, homemade biscuits and warm apple crisp a la mode. 5 p.m. First Universalist Church, 97 Main St., Yarmouth. $8 to $16. Contact [email protected] or call 846-4148.

