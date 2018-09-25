With two just preseason games remaining on the schedule, the Boston Bruins announced another series of roster cuts Tuesday afternoon, shedding eight players as they attempt to get ready for the regular season.

Five players were placed on waivers – forwards Anton Blidh, Colby Cave, Mark McNeill and Jordan Szwarz and defenseman Cody Goloubef – while forward Karson Kuhlman and defensemen Connor Clifton and Jeremy Lauzon will all report to the Providence Bruins.

With forward Martin Bakos done for the rest of training camp due to injury, the Bruins’ preseason roster is down to 33 players (19 forwards, 10 defensemen and four goalies).

None of the players sent to either the waiver wire or the AHL were expected to land a spot on the Bruins’ opening-night roster, although players like Szwarz (12 NHL games in 2017-18) and Blidh (1 GP) were possible depth options.

While the Bruins are filling out their prospect pipeline in Providence, a number of intriguing youngsters remain with the big club – namely the center trio of Jakob Forsbacka Karlsson, Jack Studnicka and Trent Frederic.

The three forwards all skated in Monday’s preseason victory over the Flyers, and are expected to get another look in preseason action in what continues to be a competitive battle for the vacant third-line center spot.

Defenseman Urho Vaakanainen, who led all Bruins blue liners in time on ice with 24:20 in Monday’s win, is also expected to get additional looks from Boston’s management as the preseason starts to wind down.

GOLDEN KNIGHTS: Defenseman Shea Theodore ended his holdout Monday night, agreeing to a seven-year contract with the Vegas Golden Knights.

Theodore’s deal runs through the 2024-25 season and has an average annual value of $5.2 million.

General Manager George McPhee said the main issue between the team and Theodore’s camp was that the Golden Knights were asking him to sign long-term, while the fourth-year pro was looking for a two-year deal.

McPhee also said the long-term deal was about managing the salary cap properly, and leaving enough space over the next few years, giving the team a better chance to continue as a Western Conference contender.

Share

< Previous

Next >