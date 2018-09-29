Two people were arrested on charges of trafficking fentanyl after they were stopped Friday on Interstate 295 in Portland.

Maine State Police arrested Jacob Ingraham, 22, of Jefferson and Hannah Hewes, 20, of Wiscasset after a search of their vehicle, which was stopped about 1:30 a.m. by officers from Troop G and the Pro-Active Criminal Enforcement Team.

The fentanyl was bought in Massachusetts and transported to Maine, state police said. They did not say how much fentanyl was found. The two were transported to the Cumberland County Jail in Portland. Ingraham, who was already on bail, was denied bail. Hewes was being held on $5,000 bail.

