PITTSBURGH — One of Mike Tomlin’s favorite metaphors when things aren’t going well for the Pittsburgh Steelers is likening his team’s issues to popcorn. Translation: The problems are scattered and unpredictable.

And they’re spreading.

The two-time defending AFC North champions woke up on the first day of October tied with Cleveland for last place in the division at 1-2-1. It’s no longer just the defense that’s under fire. Pittsburgh managed all of 47 yards in the second half of a 26-14 loss to Baltimore on Sunday night that left the rival Ravens practically strutting off Heinz Field, and the Steelers wondering when the turnaround is going to happen.

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger tried to shoulder most of the blame and he was hardly crisp while going 8 of 18 for 50 yards with an interception in the second half. Yet the passing game was downright dynamic compared to how Pittsburgh ran – or technically, didn’t run – the ball.

Roethlisberger handed off four times over the final 30 minutes. The Steelers gained 5 yards. And it wasn’t like Pittsburgh was throwing the ball because it was in catch-up mode. The game was tied at the break.

The Ravens, by comparison, ran 20 times in the second half while putting together four long drives that ended with Justin Tucker field goals, allowing them to slowly pull away.

“We’ve got some things to fix,” center Maurkice Pouncey said Monday. “Starting off a little bit faster on offense, running the ball a little bit better.”

Or, perhaps, a lot better. After piling up 159 yards rushing in Week 1 against Cleveland, the Steelers have managed 130 over their last three games combined, the absence of running back Le’Veon Bell – who has yet to sign his franchise tag –becoming more acute by the day.

Tomlin admitted “that’s a good question” when asked late Sunday why Pittsburgh got away from the run so quickly against the Ravens.

BUCCANEERS: Coach Dirk Koetter made it official, confirming quarterback Jameis Winston will start the team’s next game on Oct. 14.

The No. 1 overall pick from the 2015 NFL draft missed the first three games of the season while serving a suspension for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy.

Ryan Fitzpatrick became the first player in league history to throw for more than 400 yards in three consecutive games while leading the Bucs to a 2-2 start in Winston’s absence.

The “FitzMagic” show came to a screeching halt this past Sunday, when Tampa Bay fell behind Chicago by 35 points.

RAMS: Outside linebacker Dominique Easley underwent surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his knee.

Rams Coach Sean McVay expects Easley to be placed on injured reserve.

This is the fourth major knee surgery for Easley since 2011.

JAGUARS: Jacksonville is preparing to play without running back Leonard Fournette again, maybe even for a longer stretch than before.

Fournette re-injured his right hamstring in a 31-12 victory against the Jets on Sunday.

JETS: New York placed outside linebacker Josh Martin on injured reserve after he suffered a second concussion in just over five weeks.

Martin sat out the first three games after injuring his head during the Jets’ third preseason game against the Giants on Aug. 24.

He made his regular-season debut Sunday at Jacksonville, but left with a concussion.

