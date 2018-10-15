TAMPA, Fla. — Mike Smith is out as defensive coordinator of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, replaced by linebackers coach Mark Duffner.

Riding a three-game losing streak and not showing any signs of being able to fix a porous unit that keeps undermining the team’s chances of winning, the Bucs dismissed the former Falcons coach Monday after yielding 92 points in the first half of consecutive losses to Pittsburgh, Chicago and Atlanta.

Tampa Bay, which has the NFL’s second-ranked offense and No. 1 passing attack, rallied to make two of those games close; however, pressure on Coach Dirk Koetter to make a change had been mounting since Mitchell Trubisky threw a career-best six touchdown passes in the Bears’ 48-10 rout of the Bucs on Sept. 30.

The day after the loss to Chicago, Koetter said he had no intentions of dismissing Smith because the defensive woes were not the fault of any one person.

The Bucs had a bye after that game, but that didn’t turn out to be an advantage. The Falcons gained 219 yards and scored touchdowns on their first three possessions to open a 21-6 lead before holding on for a 34-29 victory that apparently sealed Smith’s fate.

DOLPHINS: Coach Adam Gase says Ryan Tannehill might return this week against Detroit, but there is uncertainty about the severity of the quarterback’s injury to his throwing shoulder.

Gase described Tannehill’s status as day to day and said he didn’t know whether the injury could be a long-term issue. Gase said he’s confident Tannehill will play again this season.

Gase quashed any quarterback controversy, saying Tannehill will return to the lineup when he’s healthy.

BILLS: Rookie Josh Allen is out indefinitely after hurting his right throwing arm, leaving Buffalo in a quandary at quarterback.

Coach Sean McDermott would only list the first-round pick as “week to week” after Allen hurt his elbow in the third quarter of a 20-13 loss at Houston.

The injury leaves McDermott deciding between turnover-prone Nathan Peterman or newly signed 12-year veteran Derek Anderson to start in Buffalo’s game at Indianapolis on Sunday.

TITANS: Coach Mike Vrabel says linebacker Derrick Morgan probably will miss “a few weeks” after hurting a shoulder against Baltimore, and left guard Quinton Spain is day to day after hurting his right shoulder.

BROWNS: Pro Bowl linebacker Joe Schobert will miss several games because of a hamstring injury, and receiver Rod Streater is out for the season after suffering a neck fracture while covering a punt.

JETS: Safety Marcus Maye has a broken right thumb that could sideline him for a few weeks, and leading wide receiver Quincy Enunwa has a sprained right ankle.

n Defensive coordinator Kacy Rodgers will return this week after missing the past two games while dealing with an illness.

VIKINGS: Cornerback Mike Hughes has a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee, ending a promising rookie season after six games.

BRONCOS: Guard Ron Leary, the team’s best offensive lineman, has a torn Achilles and will be placed on injured reserve.

FALCONS: Kicker Matt Bryant is likely to miss the team’s game against the Giants next Monday after straining his right hamstring making a 57-yard field goal.

LIONS: The team put All-Pro punt returner Jamal Agnew on IR because of a knee problem, though Coach Matt Patricia didn’t rule out a return at some point this season.

JAGUARS: Jacksonville placed kick returner Jaydon Mickens on IR and re-signed receiver Rashad Greene.

RAMS: Wide receiver Cooper Kupp is not expected to play against the 49ers on Sunday because of a sprained left knee.

