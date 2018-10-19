Game wardens and the York County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a Parsonsfield man who has been missing since Monday afternoon.

Todd Pierce, 51, was last seen on Stagecoach Road in Parsonsfield around 4:45 p.m. Monday. Authorities believe he was driving a black and white Yamaha Raptor ATV that afternoon.

Pierce is deaf and has had recent health issues, according to Cpl. John MacDonald of the Maine Warden Service.

Pierce is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 175 pounds. He has gray hair and blue eyes. It is believed he was wearing a black helmet and black shirt when he was last seen.

Anyone with information that could help locate Pierce is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 324-1113.

