Game wardens and the York County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a Parsonsfield man who has been missing since Monday afternoon.
Todd Pierce, 51, was last seen on Stagecoach Road in Parsonsfield around 4:45 p.m. Monday. Authorities believe he was driving a black and white Yamaha Raptor ATV that afternoon.
Pierce is deaf and has had recent health issues, according to Cpl. John MacDonald of the Maine Warden Service.
Pierce is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 175 pounds. He has gray hair and blue eyes. It is believed he was wearing a black helmet and black shirt when he was last seen.
Anyone with information that could help locate Pierce is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 324-1113.
