The Marvel universe just got a slice smaller on Netflix with the cancellation of “Marvel’s Luke Cage” after two seasons.

The news Friday surprised fans and came a few weeks after Netflix axed another live-action Marvel series, “Iron Fist.” Both are part of The Defenders world.

Netflix and Marvel thanked creators, cast and crew – and fans of the Harlem Hero. The Cage series made a splash when it was released because it featured a rare black superhero.

– From news service reports

