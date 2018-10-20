The Marvel universe just got a slice smaller on Netflix with the cancellation of “Marvel’s Luke Cage” after two seasons.
The news Friday surprised fans and came a few weeks after Netflix axed another live-action Marvel series, “Iron Fist.” Both are part of The Defenders world.
Netflix and Marvel thanked creators, cast and crew – and fans of the Harlem Hero. The Cage series made a splash when it was released because it featured a rare black superhero.
– From news service reports
-
Sports
Saturday's NBA roundup: Tatum leads Celtics to victory, despite late foul
-
Nation & World
Congress not in session but Trump says there will be tax cuts before November
-
College
Saturday's college football: Penn State holds off Indiana
-
Varsity Maine
Saturday's girls' roundup: Freeport reaches Class B South field hockey final
-
Sports
Saturday's Sports Digest: Red Claws' roster is bolstered by draft