PHILADELPHIA — Cam Newton tossed a 1-yard touchdown pass to Greg Olsen with 1:22 left and the Carolina Panthers overcame a 17-point deficit in the fourth quarter to beat the Philadelphia Eagles 21-17 on Sunday.

Julius Peppers sacked Carson Wentz to seal the victory, forcing a fumble on fourth down from the Panthers 14.

The Panthers improved to 4-2 with the biggest comeback in franchise history. The defending Super Bowl champion Eagles fell to 3-4.

Carolina started its rally when Curtis Samuel ran in from the 14 on a reverse, but Graham Gano missed the extra point. Newton then quickly drove the Panthers 87 yards, tossing an 18-yard TD pass to Devin Funchess, then connected with Jarius Wright for a 2-point conversion with 4:08 left.

“This place was as advertised, playing in a hostile environment, but we overcame that and kept pushing through,” Newton said. “Good teams have to win on the road and win close games, and we did that.”

BUCCANEERS 26, BROWNS 23: Chandler Catanzaro kicked a 59-yard field goal, the longest ever in overtime, as he redeeming himself after missing a 40-yard field goal on the final play of regulation and an earlier extra point.

Tampa Bay (3-3) ended a three-game skid and handed the Browns (2-4-1) an NFL record-tying 24th consecutive road loss.

Cleveland, which already has played four overtime games this season, had 126 yards of offense through three quarters and trailed 23-9. But the Browns got a 1-yard TD run from Nick Chubb, then pulled even on Baker Mayfield’s 16-yard pass to Jarvis Landry with 2:28 remaining in regulation.

SAINTS 24, RAVENS 23: Justin Tucker missed the first conversion of his career after Baltimore (4-3) scored the potential tying touchdown with 24 seconds left.

Drew Brees threw two touchdown passes, including the 500th of his career, and engineered a comeback that enabled the visiting Saints (5-1) to wipe out a 10-point deficit.

Tucker had made 222 consecutive extra points before he was wide right following Joe Flacco’s 14-yard touchdown pass to John Brown.

WASHINGTON 20, COWBOYS 17: Linebacker Ryan Kerrigan’s strip-sack of Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was recovered for a touchdown by Preston Smith with just under five minutes left, and Washington (4-2) held off visiting Dallas (3-4) when a last-second 52-yard field-goal attempt by Brett Maher went off the left upright.

RAMS 39, 49ERS 10: Todd Gurley scored three touchdowns and Jared Goff threw two TD passes as Los Angeles (7-0) took advantage of four takeaways and a blocked punt to beat visiting San Francisco (1-6) and open the season with seven straight wins for the first time since 1985.

The Rams dominated defensively, with Aaron Donald recording four sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery; linebacker Cory Littleton having two sacks and a blocked punt for a safety; and Troy Hill and John Johnson III intercepting passes.

TEXANS 20, JAGUARS 7: Blake Bortles fumbled on Jacksonville’s third play of each half, leading to 10 points and his benching as visiting Houston (4-3) won its fourth consecutive game and moved ahead of Jacksonville (3-4) into first place in the AFC South.

Deshaun Watson had a touchdown pass despite playing with a bruised lung and injured ribs. Lamar Miller ran for a season-high 100 yards and a score.

LIONS 32, DOLPHINS 21: Kerryon Johnson rushed for 158 yards, and Detroit (3-3) repeatedly mounted long scoring drives as Miami (4-3) lost at home for the first time this season.

Matthew Stafford was 18 of 22 for 217 yards and two touchdowns. Detroit had 457 total yards, including 248 on the ground, with scoring drives covering 64, 85, 75, 65, 75, 63 and 44 yards.

CHARGERS 20, TITANS 19: Adrian Phillips broke up Marcus Mariota’s 2-point conversion pass with 31 seconds remaining after a defensive penalty on the first attempt, and Los Angeles (5-2) held on for a win over Tennessee (3-4) in London.

The Titans drove 89 yards over the final 4:55 before Mariota’s 1-yard pass to tight end Luke Stocker pulled them within one point.

Philip Rivers completed 19 of 26 passes for 306 yards and two touchdowns, including one that went 75 yards to Tyrell Williams on Los Angeles’ first play from scrimmage.

VIKINGS 37, JETS 17: Kirk Cousins threw two touchdown passes, Latavius Murray ran for two scores, and visiting Minnesota (4-2-1) pulled away in the second half for its third straight victory.

Rookie QB Sam Darnold was 17 of 42 for 206 yards with a TD pass to Chris Herndon and a TD run, but was intercepted three times as the Jets (3-4) had a two-game winning streak stopped.

COLTS 37, BILLS 5: Andrew Luck threw four touchdown passes and Indianapolis (2-5) snapped a four-game losing streak with a home victory, finally getting its 300th win since moving from Baltimore in 1984.

Derek Anderson made his first start for Buffalo (2-5), going 20 of 31 with 175 yards, three interceptions and lost a fumble.

