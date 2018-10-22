AUBURN — An Oxford man died in a logging accident Monday afternoon at a sand pit on Gracelawn Road in Auburn.

Thomas Staples, 57, died when a log fell from a cherry picker and struck him, Deputy Police Chief Jason Moen said in a statement. Staples was transported to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston, where he subsequently died.

The logging truck is owned by Ryan Kane Trucking and Custom Sawing. Ryan Kane, Staples’ cousin, was loading the logging truck when the accident occurred. According to Moen, Staples was not an employee of the company, but was observing.

The incident remains under investigation by the Auburn Police Department.

