ISTANBUL — Surveillance video recorded by Turkish law enforcement appears to confirm reports that Saudi agents accused of carrying out the killing of Jamal Khashoggi used a body double as part of an attempted cover-up.

The video – obtained and broadcast by CNN on Monday – purportedly shows a Saudi agent walking out of the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul wearing Khashoggi’s clothes, as well as spectacles and a fake beard, in an attempt to disguise himself as the slain journalist.

Jamal Khashoggi

For weeks, the Saudi government denied that it killed Khashoggi and said he walked out of the consulate after his Oct. 2 visit. The body double appeared to be an attempt to substantiate that denial, but the cover story fell apart, according to a diplomat familiar with the deliberations, because the video footage clearly reveals the body double’s flaws, mainly that he is wearing different shoes than Khashoggi wore when he entered the consulate.

“It was a flawed body double, so it never became an official part of the Saudi government’s narrative,” the diplomat said.

In New York, Jared Kushner, President Trump’s son-in-law and a White House adviser, said in a television interview Monday that he has advised Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to be “fully transparent” about the Khashoggi case. Kushner has cultivated a close partnership with the heir to the Saudi throne, who is widely suspected of being behind Khashoggi’s murder. Saudi authorities deny that Mohammed played any role in the plot.

Kushner declined to say whether he believes Saudi Arabia’s account that Khashoggi died accidentally inside the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul.

“I’d say that right now, as an administration, we’re more in the fact-finding phase,” Kushner said when asked about the death of Khashoggi in an interview at a New York event hosted by CNN. “Once we have all the facts, we’ll make an assessment.”

Turkish investigators allege that 15 Saudi agents murdered Khashoggi, a Washington Post contributing columnist who was living in exile in the United States, inside the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul soon after he entered it nearly three weeks ago.

Saudi Arabia claimed Saturday that Khashoggi, 59, accidentally died in the consulate after an altercation with a team that was sent to negotiate his return. But Saudi officials have so far refused to answer questions about what happened to Khashoggi’s remains, fueling already widespread condemnation of the killing.

The footage aired Monday – which appeared to show Mustafa al-Madani, 57, and an accomplice – further challenges the Saudi explanations.

A spokesman for Turkey’s ruling Justice and Development Party said Monday that Khashoggi’s murder was “complicated” and “monstrously planned.”

Khashoggi went to the consulate that day on an administrative errand, after consular employees told him that paperwork he needed for his marriage would be ready Oct. 2, his family and friends said.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Sunday that he would reveal details of the investigation Tuesday, even as Saudi officials sought to head off growing criticism of the murder.

