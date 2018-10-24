More than 43,000 voters had already cast their ballots in Maine by Oct 22. That’s about 33 percent more than at the same point in the 2014 election.
Democrats are turning out early in greater numbers than Republicans or other voters.
This chart and story will be updated as new early voting data becomes available from the Secretary of State’s Office.
-
Business
Expanded waiting area planned for ferry terminal
-
Cops & Courts
Belgrade sexual assault appeal focuses on competency issue
-
Cops & Courts
Suspect in Portland concert stabbing is held on bail
-
Business
Hannaford donates $50,000 to child hunger campaign
-
Nation & World
U.S. approves first new type of flu drug in 2 decades