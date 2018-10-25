WHAT: State final

Who: Cape Elizabeth (15-1) vs. Yarmouth (14-2)

WHEN: 6 p.m. Friday

WHERE: South Portland High

OUTLOOK: The top-seeded Capers come into the state final as the defending champions, with most of their 2017 team back. They have 12 seniors, including five who start. … Cape is led by senior outside hitter Megan Connelly – an impact player the past three years who led her team with 74 kills and 18 aces in the regular season – junior hitter Jaya McClure (159 assists, 42 kills) and sophomore defensive specialist Julia Torre (91 digs, 36 aces). … The Capers sailed into the state final with a 3-0 win over York, winning each set by a wide margin. They also beat No. 2 Yarmouth 3-0 in the regular season. But expect the hard-hitting Clippers, who have a wealth of state championship experience, to come prepared. … Yarmouth won three Class B titles in four years from 2011 to 2014 before playing in Class A for two years. … Since they played Cape on Sept. 14, the Clippers have spread out their hitting power. The team features senior setter Dominique Moran (75 aces, 43 digs), senior Marie Leblanc (77 kills, 74 digs), and three athletic sophomores – outside hitter Evelyn Lukis (118 kills, 46 aces), middle hitter Maggie Murray (84 kills, 32 aces), and outside hitter Kaitlyn Bennett (80 kills, 32 aces).

