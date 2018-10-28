OAKLAND, Calif. — Former New England Patriots kicker Adam Vinatieri broke the NFL’s career scoring mark Sunday while helping the Indianapolis Colts beat the Oakland Raiders, 42-28.

Vinatieri set the record with a 25-yard field goal with 26 seconds left in the first half. The kick increased Vinatieri’s total to 2,547 points, three more than Morten Andersen.

Vinatieri entered Sunday trailing Anderson by four points and pulled even with an extra point and a 26-yard field goal in the first quarter.

Vinatieri, the league’s oldest active player at 45, broke Andersen’s career field goal record earlier this season.

GIANTS: Quarterback Eli Manning isn’t looking to be traded.

Less than an hour after being sacked seven times in a 20-13 loss to Washington, Manning shook his head in a no response when asked if he would be willing to waive his no-trade clause, with the NFL trade deadline set for 4 p.m. Tuesday.

The Giants have a 1-7 record after losing their fifth straight game, and the offense has been struggling with the 37-year-old Manning running the show for a new coach, Pat Shurmur. New York has scored 20 or fewer points in six games.

“I want to stay here,” said the two-time Super Bowl MVP, who completed 30 of 47 passes for 312 yards and two interceptions. He has thrown seven touchdown passes this season, and the Giants have allowed 31 sacks.

BILLS: Running back LeSean McCoy has cleared concussion protocol and is expected to play Monday night against the New England Patriots.

McCoy was hurt when he landed on his head while being tackled along the sideline on Buffalo’s second play from scrimmage in a 37-5 loss at Indianapolis last weekend.

McCoy has a team-leading 244 rushing yards. He ran for 1,138 yards and six touchdowns last season.

BUCCANEERS: Ryan Fitzpatrick finished his postgame media session, turned the corner and saw Jameis Winston heading down the hallway. The two quarterbacks exchanged a supportive fist-bump.

It also might have been a passing-of-the-torch moment.

Fitzpatrick took over after Winston threw four interceptions – one returned for a touchdown – and rallied Tampa Bay with such an impressive performance that the job might be back in his hands. The Buccaneers have to pick one or the other following their 37-34 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Nobody will be surprised if it’s Fitzpatrick.

Fitzpatrick had only a couple minutes to warm up after Jessie Bates returned Winston’s fourth interception for a 34-16 lead. Fitzpatrick led the Buccaneers (3-4) to a field goal and a pair of touchdowns, including his tying 18-yard pass and conversion with 1:05 left.

He finished 11 of 15 for 194 yards with a passer rating of 154.9, just shy of perfect.

Was it good enough – and was Winston bad enough – to prompt another quarterback change in Tampa Bay?

“Today is not the day I need to decide that,” Coach Dirk Koetter said.

Winston opened the season on suspension for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy, and Fitzpatrick put up big numbers as his fill-in. Winston returned but has struggled, creating an opening for Fitzpatrick to reclaim the job. Winston has 10 interceptions and has thrown at least two interceptions in five straight games, tied for the most since 1990.

