The Doctor of Education in Educational Leadership (Ed.D.) program at the University of New England’s College of Graduate and Professional Studies focuses on transformative leadership development, problem-based inquiry, and organizational change. This cohort-based program prepares mid-career professionals to transform self, organization, and community through focused, flexible study. The Ed.D. student body is the most diverse audience served by the Graduate Programs in Education. In addition to K-12 education professionals, students in the Ed.D. come from clinical backgrounds in healthcare settings, community colleges, and non-profit community groups and service agencies.

In addition to holding terminal degrees, our Ed.D. instructors are drawn from a wide variety of professional leadership roles such as K-12, higher education and healthcare administration from across the country. The diversity of our faculty aligns with the diverse professions of our students who are themselves mid-career professionals. This synergy creates opportunities for networking and mentorship beyond the program.

The Ed.D. program can be completed in as little as three years, including the dissertation. In fact, approximately 72% our Ed.D. students complete the program in three and a half years. This is in comparison to a national completion average for students in doctoral programs of only 56.6% over a 10 year period (Sowell, Zhang, Redd, & King, 2008).

Furthermore, over 70% of recent Ed.D. graduates report increased leadership or authority as a result of completing their degree, and 57% of graduates reported using their research in a professional context since completing the program.

Our graduates’ successes speak to the commitment of staff and faculty to the success of our students by overcoming the barriers that derail so many in the pursuit of a doctorate.

Recently, UNE profiled two of their Ed.D. students in an effort to illustrate the varied career paths both have chosen, and to show how their Ed.D. has helped them to become distinct leaders in their fields.

Kylie Bragdon is a student in the Ed.D. program and currently serves as the principal of a school in Ellsworth, Maine. Kylie’s dissertation research is focused on understanding how to create non-traditional education pathways that make sense for the lobstermen in her community. On top of being a principal, an Ed.D. student, and conducting research for her dissertation, Kylie is also running for the Maine State House of Representatives in November. Watch Kylie’s video profile:

Dan Mickool graduated from the College of Graduate and Professional Studies in 2017 with his Ed.D. Dan is currently a faculty member for the University of New England College of Pharmacy, as well as a registered pharmacist. Dan’s dissertation research focused on interprofessional education and teaching. Watch Dan’s video profile:

Dan and Kylie are just two of the many amazing Ed.D. students and graduates and their journeys illustrate just a fraction of the many pathways, as well as leadership and research opportunities, that come along with earning your Ed.D. from the University of New England College of Graduate and Professional Studies.

