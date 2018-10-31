The Maine State Police and the State Fire Marshal’s Office charged a Whiting man Tuesday with conspiracy to commit murder and arson.

Robert Boggia, 33, who has been in the Washington County Jail since his capture in February, is accused of plotting to kill a witness in a pending criminal case against him, said Steve McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Robert Boggia Photo courtesy Maine State Police

Boggia has been held at the jail since February on felony charges that include gross sexual assault, robbery and burglary.

State troopers, working with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency, received new information in the past week that Boggia wanted to killed the witness.

In addition to the conspiracy charge, McCausland said, Boggia has also been charged with arson following an investigation into a fire that destroyed his former home in Blue Hill in 2013.

“As a result, the two new felony charges were added Tuesday and Boggia was told about them at the jail where he continues to be held,” McCausland said.

Boggia has been in jail since Feb. 16 following a three-day manhunt in Washington and Hancock counties.

Dennis Hoey can be contacted at 791-6365 or at:

[email protected]

Share

< Previous

Next >