NEW HIRES

Laura Pioch joined Stevens & Day LLP as an associate.

Pioch previously worked as a helpline attorney with Legal Services for the Elderly in Augusta. There she focused primarily on probate and estate matters, real estate and small claims.

She lives in Waterville.

Tyler Lauzon joined the Maine Community Law Center as a staff attorney.

Lauzon will focus his practice on estate planning, real estate and small business matters.

Barrett Littlefield also joined the Community Law Center as a staff attorney.

Littlefield is a recent graduate of the University of Maine School of Law and will focus on family and juvenile law.

Heather Durrell Robinson joined Camden National Bank as senior vice president, chief human resources officer.

Robinson brings over 20 years of experience in human resources and finance. She previously worked for EVO Payments, International, as senior vice president of human resources, U.S. and Canada. She lives in Portland.

Ray Quattrucci joined Bank of America as small business banker for the Southern Maine market.

Quattrucci previously worked as a district manager for ADP covering Southern Maine.

Genie Smith was named area lending manager for Bank of America’s mortgage lending teams in New Hampshire, Maine and Vermont. Smith joined Bank of America in July with more than 30 years of mortgage banking experience.

PROMOTIONS

Rose Parsons was promoted at Bank of America to market manager for Maine.

Parsons has been with Bank of America for 18 years and worked in various lines of business across the company, most recently in global commercial banking.

Diana Castle was named Maine market leader for consumer banking at Bank of America, overseeing the Portland area financial centers. Castle previously held several leadership roles at the bank’s Belfast Card Center.

Sam Clockedile was promoted to marketing officer at Katahdin Trust. Clockedile joined Katahdin Trust in 2010 as marketing assistant. He was named marketing coordinator in 2015 and most recently served as marketing & advertising specialist.

Submit your notices of new hires, promotions and professional recognitions to [email protected] and include a jpeg image, if you like.

