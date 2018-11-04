About 35,875 businesses and homes remained without power Sunday afternoon, down by about 24,000 customers since Sunday morning following a powerful windstorm that swept through the state Saturday afternoon, knocking down trees and power lines.

Central Maine Power reported 19,196 customers without electricity Sunday at 2:30 p.m. Emera Maine, which operates in central and northeastern Maine, reported 16,776 outages at 2:30 p.m.

The storm saw gusts of up to 50 mph before it wound down late Saturday.

The National Weather Service in Gray issued a small craft advisory Sunday afternoon along the coast from Stonington north with northwest winds 10 to 20 knots and gusts up to knots and seas 3 to 5 feet.

Temperatures should dip below freezing across the state Sunday night with a scattered rain and snow showers before 8 a.m. Monday.

Monday should turn partly sunny with temperatures about 45 to the south and 40 to the north.

The next rain could move in Tuesday afternoon.

Beth Quimby can be contacted at 791-6363 or at:

[email protected]

Twitter: @bquimby

Share

< Previous

Next >